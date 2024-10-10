Open in App
    • The Selma Times Journal

    Obituaries for Oct. 9, 2024

    By Brent Maze,

    2 days ago
    

    Mamie L. Williams

    October 3, 2024

    Mamie L. Williams, resident of Greensboro, passed Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024. Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, at 1 p.m. at Marion Baptist Academy with Bro. Whitney Hurt officiating. Burial will follow in Bethel Cemetery with services entrusted to Melvin Miller Funeral Service.

    Kimberly A. Harris

    September 30, 2024

    Kimberly A. Harris, resident of Marion, passed Monday, Sept. 30, 2024. Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, at 1 p.m. at Zion Church with the Rev. Adrian Knox officiating. Burial will follow in Simpson Cemetery with services entrusted to Melvin Miller Funeral Service.

    Bozy Rutledge

    October 8, 2024

    Mr. Bozy Rutledge, resident of Marion, passed Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024 at his residence. Funeral arrangements will be announced later by Melvin Miller Funeral Service.

