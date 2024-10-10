Mamie L. Williams

October 3, 2024

Mamie L. Williams, resident of Greensboro, passed Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024. Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, at 1 p.m. at Marion Baptist Academy with Bro. Whitney Hurt officiating. Burial will follow in Bethel Cemetery with services entrusted to Melvin Miller Funeral Service.

Kimberly A. Harris

September 30, 2024

Kimberly A. Harris, resident of Marion, passed Monday, Sept. 30, 2024. Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, at 1 p.m. at Zion Church with the Rev. Adrian Knox officiating. Burial will follow in Simpson Cemetery with services entrusted to Melvin Miller Funeral Service.

Bozy Rutledge

October 8, 2024

Mr. Bozy Rutledge, resident of Marion, passed Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024 at his residence. Funeral arrangements will be announced later by Melvin Miller Funeral Service.

The post Obituaries for Oct. 9, 2024 appeared first on The Selma Times‑Journal .