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20 Illustrative Signs With Whole Storylines Behind Them
By Matt Staff,9 days ago
Every sign you see, whether it’s on a street corner or in someone’s home, has a story behind it. Some are simple reminders, but others are surprisingly strange. Most of the time, we walk past them without a second thought, but these signs are almost impossible to ignore.
These signs hold more than just words. They carry stories of mistakes, humor, and curiosity, each one revealing something funny or unexpected from the world around us. From odd warnings to mysterious instructions, they invite us to pause and wonder what led someone to put them there. Let’s take a look at 20 funny signs that have a long story behind them.
1. Never mess with someone who is trying to get their milk
2. The goose must have had many victims for this sign to be necessary
3. “They didn’t take anything, they just stood around silently.”
4. I need my coffee too, Rocket
5. Now hiring baby boomers only
6. Some jobs are just too stressful
7. Tim must have really hated their pizza
8. I thought this was common knowledge
9. Deodorant is not optional
10. Well, who was washing their horse in a public bathroom?
11. No Mariachi bands is just cruel
12. This should be obvious, but I have a feeling some people need a reminder
13. You know this sign was made for someone specific
14. There must have been a heated conversation about Bigfoot
15. That’s oddly specific
16. Someone must have been trying to show off their nuclear weapon
17. It’s wild that there needs to be a sign for this
18. That goose has some bad intentions
19. Way to go, Todd
20. I’m curious how any times it happened before they made a sign
Want to see more funny signs?
Check out 19 Passive-Aggressive Signs That Speak Louder Than Words, or take a look at 21 Signs That Were Clearly Written by Someone Having a Day. Finally, if you want to see warning signs that failed at their job, take a look at 20 Warning Signs That Failed Miserably at Their Job.