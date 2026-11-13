via Canva

Every sign you see, whether it’s on a street corner or in someone’s home, has a story behind it. Some are simple reminders, but others are surprisingly strange. Most of the time, we walk past them without a second thought, but these signs are almost impossible to ignore.

These signs hold more than just words. They carry stories of mistakes, humor, and curiosity, each one revealing something funny or unexpected from the world around us. From odd warnings to mysterious instructions, they invite us to pause and wonder what led someone to put them there. Let’s take a look at 20 funny signs that have a long story behind them.

1. Never mess with someone who is trying to get their milk

liberty4now/via reddit.com

2. The goose must have had many victims for this sign to be necessary

liberty4now/via reddit.com

3. “They didn’t take anything, they just stood around silently.”

shoddy-penalty-3775/via reddit.com

4. I need my coffee too, Rocket

liberty4now/via reddit.com

5. Now hiring baby boomers only

geversra/via reddit.com

6. Some jobs are just too stressful

sirrobinbrave/via reddit.com

7. Tim must have really hated their pizza

specialist_victory_5/via redddit.com

8. I thought this was common knowledge

carolsue1234/via reddit.com

9. Deodorant is not optional

jjjjjjinjo/via reddit.com

10. Well, who was washing their horse in a public bathroom?

_severus_snape_/via reddit.com

11. No Mariachi bands is just cruel

audienceno962/via reddit.com

12. This should be obvious, but I have a feeling some people need a reminder

capricorn007_/via reddit.com

13. You know this sign was made for someone specific

14. There must have been a heated conversation about Bigfoot

_on_a_crayfish/via reddit.com

15. That’s oddly specific

16. Someone must have been trying to show off their nuclear weapon

sky_lord4685/via reddit.com

17. It’s wild that there needs to be a sign for this

joylessbrick/via reddit.com

18. That goose has some bad intentions

liberty4now/via reddit.com

19. Way to go, Todd

melodic_abalone_2820/via reddit.com

20. I’m curious how any times it happened before they made a sign

beecoo428/via reddit.com

Want to see more funny signs?

Check out 19 Passive-Aggressive Signs That Speak Louder Than Words, or take a look at 21 Signs That Were Clearly Written by Someone Having a Day. Finally, if you want to see warning signs that failed at their job, take a look at 20 Warning Signs That Failed Miserably at Their Job.