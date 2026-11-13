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Baking is supposed to be fun and rewarding, with golden cookies, fun cakes, and pastries that melt in your mouth. But sometimes things go completely off track. From recipes gone wrong to unexpected kitchen mishaps, these baking disasters show that even the most careful bakers can end up with hilarious results.

We’ll take a look at everything from overflowing cakes to dough that refuses to cooperate. These fails are messy, surprising, and laugh-out-loud funny. Sit back and enjoy these kitchen fails, because sometimes the best stories come from recipes that didn’t go as planned.

1. These cupcakes somehow flipped inside out

wyze-litten/via reddit.com

2. They may have forgotten the dry ingredients

commie/via reddit.com

3. In case you didn’t know what happens when you put hot glass on a cool surface

tanarose/via reddit.com

4. These were supposed to be cookies

enby_pidgon/via reddit.com

5. “I may have accidentally used powdered sugar instead of flour.”

jenna_beterson/via reddit.com

6. “This was the last birthday cake I made myself.”

piercedbunny/via reddit.com

7. Can you tell which cheesecake is 8 years expired?

late-camera5615/via reddit.com

8. “I accidentally made butter instead of whipped cream.”

idk_what-im-doin/via reddit.com

9. The floor’s gotta eat sometimes, too

no-sun-6425/via reddit.com

10. Would you try this chocolate buttercream cupcake?

gingerprincesa/via reddit.com

11. What on earth happened here?

interp21/via reddit.com

12. Would anyone like a single cookie?

stressed-ndepressed/via reddit.com

13. They saved this “cake” by adding a face onto it

milenoopy/via reddit.com

14. This person tried to make a functional guillotine cake

lightforthedark/via reddit.com

15. This sasquatch cake isn’t a fail, it’s actually a great success, it just deserves to be here

piercedbunny/via reddit.com

16. “I thought I had the recipe memorized, apparently I didn’t.”

coffee_cupsss/via reddit.com

17. This is what happens when you try to bake after a few drinks

pass-me-a/via reddit.com

18. This lemon meringue pie looks more like soup

overcomethestorm/via reddit.com

19. I mean, I guess you could call those cinnamon rolls

seraphim99/via reddit.com

20. The bread dough was trying to escape

userdeleted/via reddit.com

Want to see more food fails?

Check out 20 Restaurant Food Fails That Should’ve Gone in the Trash, or take a look at 19 Pizzas That Were Crafted So Horribly They’re Actual Food Crimes. Finally, if you want to see the most sketchy foods that are illegal in the U.S., check out 25 Sketchy Foods That Are Totally Illegal in the U.S.