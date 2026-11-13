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20 Baking Attempts That Should’ve Stayed In The Easy-Bake Oven
By Matt Staff,9 days ago
Baking is supposed to be fun and rewarding, with golden cookies, fun cakes, and pastries that melt in your mouth. But sometimes things go completely off track. From recipes gone wrong to unexpected kitchen mishaps, these baking disasters show that even the most careful bakers can end up with hilarious results.
We’ll take a look at everything from overflowing cakes to dough that refuses to cooperate. These fails are messy, surprising, and laugh-out-loud funny. Sit back and enjoy these kitchen fails, because sometimes the best stories come from recipes that didn’t go as planned.
1. These cupcakes somehow flipped inside out
2. They may have forgotten the dry ingredients
3. In case you didn’t know what happens when you put hot glass on a cool surface
4. These were supposed to be cookies
5. “I may have accidentally used powdered sugar instead of flour.”
6. “This was the last birthday cake I made myself.”
7. Can you tell which cheesecake is 8 years expired?
8. “I accidentally made butter instead of whipped cream.”
9. The floor’s gotta eat sometimes, too
10. Would you try this chocolate buttercream cupcake?
11. What on earth happened here?
12. Would anyone like a single cookie?
13. They saved this “cake” by adding a face onto it
14. This person tried to make a functional guillotine cake
15. This sasquatch cake isn’t a fail, it’s actually a great success, it just deserves to be here
16. “I thought I had the recipe memorized, apparently I didn’t.”
17. This is what happens when you try to bake after a few drinks
18. This lemon meringue pie looks more like soup
19. I mean, I guess you could call those cinnamon rolls
20. The bread dough was trying to escape
Want to see more food fails?
Check out 20 Restaurant Food Fails That Should’ve Gone in the Trash, or take a look at 19 Pizzas That Were Crafted So Horribly They’re Actual Food Crimes. Finally, if you want to see the most sketchy foods that are illegal in the U.S., check out 25 Sketchy Foods That Are Totally Illegal in the U.S.