via Canva

I think that plenty of us can wipe out in the home improvement category when we try to take on too much. Home improvement projects are usually meant to make a space feel more comfortable and functional. Yet every now and then, a plan goes wrong in a way that leaves everyone wondering how it ever passed inspection. Some of these mishaps are the result of bold but misguided creativity, while others seem to come from people who forgot the importance of a tape measure. The result is a collection of mistakes that are equally confusing and funny.

A few of these blunders are mildly inconvenient, while others could pose a serious safety concern. Some are so strange that they feel like scenes from a comedy sketch rather than anything you’d expect to find in a real home. After seeing these, you may just gain a new appreciation for something as simple as a correctly painted living room. Let’s take a look at 20 home improvement fails that people need a refund for.

1. What a beautiful fence they built for their house

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2. They wanted an interior designer to redo their bathroom; let’s just say the husband wasn’t so pleased

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3. “I told my wife all doors were the same size.”

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4. I’ve heard of painting yourself into a corner, but never this

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5. “I felt artsy while installing this door.”

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6. “3 hours just for this.”

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7. This is what happens when you remove a load-bearing wall during renovations

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8. “My parents didn’t think we needed a paint roller, but they were wrong.”

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9. They probably should have put the cat out before pouring the new steps

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10. The classic landlord paint job

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11. In case you didn’t know, a carpet toilet seat is an awful idea

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12. Wow, neat fan installation

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13. They wanted a new showerhead

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14. Ah, yes, the kitchen counter/stair hybrid

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15. “Great, now I can wash my knees.”

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16. The staircase of doom

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17. Only children and pets may use this staircase

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18. These renovations to this 500-year-old tower are a disgrace

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19. They built this pergola over their back patio for some extra “shade”

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20. Maybe consult a contractor before your next DIY attempt

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Want to see more fails?

Check out 20 Garage Sale Fails People Were Just Trying To Get Rid Of, or take a look at 20 Tattoo Fails That Escape Sense Completely. Finally, if you want to see hilarious car mod fails, take a look at 20 Car Mod Fails That Are Just Plain Bad.