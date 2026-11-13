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20 Home Improvement Attempts That Tried Way Too Much
By Matt Staff,8 days ago
I think that plenty of us can wipe out in the home improvement category when we try to take on too much. Home improvement projects are usually meant to make a space feel more comfortable and functional. Yet every now and then, a plan goes wrong in a way that leaves everyone wondering how it ever passed inspection. Some of these mishaps are the result of bold but misguided creativity, while others seem to come from people who forgot the importance of a tape measure. The result is a collection of mistakes that are equally confusing and funny.
A few of these blunders are mildly inconvenient, while others could pose a serious safety concern. Some are so strange that they feel like scenes from a comedy sketch rather than anything you’d expect to find in a real home. After seeing these, you may just gain a new appreciation for something as simple as a correctly painted living room. Let’s take a look at 20 home improvement fails that people need a refund for.
1. What a beautiful fence they built for their house
2. They wanted an interior designer to redo their bathroom; let’s just say the husband wasn’t so pleased
3. “I told my wife all doors were the same size.”
4. I’ve heard of painting yourself into a corner, but never this
5. “I felt artsy while installing this door.”
6. “3 hours just for this.”
7. This is what happens when you remove a load-bearing wall during renovations
8. “My parents didn’t think we needed a paint roller, but they were wrong.”
9. They probably should have put the cat out before pouring the new steps
10. The classic landlord paint job
11. In case you didn’t know, a carpet toilet seat is an awful idea
12. Wow, neat fan installation
13. They wanted a new showerhead
14. Ah, yes, the kitchen counter/stair hybrid
15. “Great, now I can wash my knees.”
16. The staircase of doom
17. Only children and pets may use this staircase
18. These renovations to this 500-year-old tower are a disgrace
19. They built this pergola over their back patio for some extra “shade”
20. Maybe consult a contractor before your next DIY attempt
Want to see more fails?
Check out 20 Garage Sale Fails People Were Just Trying To Get Rid Of, or take a look at 20 Tattoo Fails That Escape Sense Completely. Finally, if you want to see hilarious car mod fails, take a look at 20 Car Mod Fails That Are Just Plain Bad.