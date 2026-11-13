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20 Spelling Mishaps That Created Funnier Signs
By Matt Staff,8 days ago
Some people are in a rush to get nowhere fast, and spelling can be a great indicator of this. If one can’t be bothered to put a little, the most minor amount of effort in taking at least a run at trying to spell some words correctly; confusion would almost seem to be this hilariously grim inevitability. Thus is the case here. That’s for sure.
1. Actually, I think there is a typo
2. What is a forigen object?
3. Capybara, chupacabra, same thing
4. I’m no lawyer, but I think euthanizing people is illegal
5. The lemon-pepper roast history chicken is my favorite
6. For what?
7. You’d better call the corner
8. I like chicken on my case ideas
9. I think they mean receipt, but maybe not
10. Leonardo DiCaprio, the painter
11. Not to be confused with ADHD
12. I think they mean foreseeable
13. They’re just lonely melons
14. Who’s going to tell him?
15. A typo on a college diploma is just ironic
16. Canadian addition = Moose + Person
17. Oh man, that’s pretty cold
18. Where will the portal potty take me?
19. So piece full
20. So this is where sweet and sour sauce comes from
Want to see more funny signs?
Check out 20 Funny Signs That Have A Long Story Behind Them, or take a look at 21 Signs That Were Clearly Written by Someone Having a Day. Finally, if you want to see funny restaurant signs, take a look at 20 Diner and Restaurant Signs That Served Up Hearty Portions of Humor.
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