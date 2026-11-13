via Canva

Some people are in a rush to get nowhere fast, and spelling can be a great indicator of this. If one can’t be bothered to put a little, the most minor amount of effort in taking at least a run at trying to spell some words correctly; confusion would almost seem to be this hilariously grim inevitability. Thus is the case here. That’s for sure.

1. Actually, I think there is a typo

maizeamillion/via reddit.com

2. What is a forigen object?

accomplishedpapaya/via reddit.com

3. Capybara, chupacabra, same thing

a_falcon_bird/via reddit.com

4. I’m no lawyer, but I think euthanizing people is illegal

endlesscomichorror/via reddit.com

5. The lemon-pepper roast history chicken is my favorite

pileof/via reddit.com

6. For what?

aildeokl/via reddit.com

7. You’d better call the corner

ryan-o-photo/via reddit.com

8. I like chicken on my case ideas

sickkiientt/via reddit.com

9. I think they mean receipt, but maybe not

icybrradford/via reddit.com

10. Leonardo DiCaprio, the painter

dagobian_fudge/via reddit.com

11. Not to be confused with ADHD

ninemoreburgers/via reddit.com

12. I think they mean foreseeable

l3ei2ti2am/via reddit.com

13. They’re just lonely melons

havarti/via reddit.com

14. Who’s going to tell him?

pinkkeu512/via reddit.com

15. A typo on a college diploma is just ironic

aharrisjdmba/via reddit.com

16. Canadian addition = Moose + Person

wondermonkey78/via reddit.com

17. Oh man, that’s pretty cold

vennato/via reddit.com

18. Where will the portal potty take me?

jauntypineapple/via reddit.com

19. So piece full

sakeittobutters14/via reddit.com

20. So this is where sweet and sour sauce comes from

basshead541/via reddit.com

Want to see more funny signs?

Check out 20 Funny Signs That Have A Long Story Behind Them, or take a look at 21 Signs That Were Clearly Written by Someone Having a Day. Finally, if you want to see funny restaurant signs, take a look at 20 Diner and Restaurant Signs That Served Up Hearty Portions of Humor.