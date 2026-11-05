15 Engine Fails In History That Threw Colossal Wrenches In Plans

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Over the course of automotive history, manufactures have engineered some impressively terrible engines. Some of these engines ended up being troubled by reliability issues, generally poor performance, or complete mechanical failure. This left car owners having to deal with costly repairs and the car companies themselves losing numerous future customers. We’ll take a look at some of the most significant engine fails throughout history.

1. Cadillac V8-6-4 (1981)

Cadillac made a serious run at making one of the earliest cylinder deactivation systems in the automobile industry. However, the electronics used were so rudimentary that they couldn’t handle it. The engine continually misfired, causing a series of rough performances and overall reliability nightmares.

2. Chrysler 2.7L V6 (1998-2010)

This engine suffered from substantial oil sludge buildup, resulting in premature engine failure. Numerous owners would end up facing complete engine loss before they even reached 100,000 miles.

3. Ford Pinto 2.3L (1971-1980)

While the Pinto is notorious for its fuel tank explosions, its 2.3L engine was underpowered, in rough shape, and prone to repetitive stalling instances. It received numerous nasty reviews for being sluggish as well as unreliable.

4. GM Oldsmobile Diesel V8 (1978-1985)

GM made its attempt to convert what was a gasoline engine into a diesel without reinforcing actual key components. The result was blown head gaskets, failing fuel pumps, and a complete disaster that led to diesel engines getting a bad reputation in the U.S.

5. Subaru 2.5L EJ25 (1996-Present)

A common issue experienced in many Subarus is that this engine is infamous for blown head gaskets. Subaru never managed to resolve the problem, which left thousands of owners having to deal with very costly repairs.

6. BMW N47 Diesel (2007-2014)

The N47 was notorious for its weak timing chain design. This was located in the back of the engine. If it had failed, the entire engine ended up having to be replaced, which also led to massive repair costs.

7. Ford 5.4L Triton V8 (1997-2014)

The Triton V8 seemed destined to be a liability from the start. It suffered from spark plugs that would either end up seizing in the cylinder head, or just blow out completely. This made even basic maintenance a complete nightmare.

8. Mazda Rotary (Wankel) Engine (1970s-2012)

The rotary engine that was in the RX-7 was undeniably innovative, but it also possessed significant issues with the apex seal wear, oil consumption, and poor fuel efficiency. This translated to terribly short lifespans.

9. Chrysler 2.2L & 2.5L Turbo (1980s-1990s)

These turbocharged four-cylinders were expedited to the market, but ended up featuring weak head gaskets and also poor turbo durability. This resulted in engine failures flaring up often.

10. Volkswagen 1.4 TSI (2005-2012)

VW’s small-sized turbocharged engine was troubled by excessive oil consumption, timing chain issues, and also catastrophic failure if it wasn’t obsessively maintained. This made for quite the stressful consumer experience.

11. Ford 6.0L Power Stroke Diesel (2003-2007)

Ford’s 6.0L diesel had a nasty reputation for head gasket failures, EGR cooler problems, and also turbocharger issues. It quickly grew to be one of the most despised diesel engines in the entirety of truck history.

12. Jaguar V8 (1996-2005)

Early Jaguar V8s seemed unable to overcome a crucial defect. Their timing chain tensioners were created out of plastic, which ended up disintegrating over time, resulting in catastrophic failure.

13. Chevrolet 3.1L & 3.4L V6 (1990s-2005)

GM was responsible for using faulty intake manifold gaskets in these particular engines. This resulted in severe coolant leaks as well as blown head gaskets. At one point in time there was even a class-action lawsuit that was filed against over GM related to the issue.

14. Honda 1.5L Turbo (2016-Present)

Discovered in both modern Civics and CR-Vs, this engine suffered from the nasty case of oil dilution. This is where gasoline ends up mixing with the oil, reducing lubrication, and also causing premature wear.

15. Nissan 2.5L QR25DE (2002-Present)

This engine was used in the Altima and Sentra. It was notorious for excessive oil consumption, numerous instances involving timing chain issues, and also catalytic converters breaking apart. This led to significant engine damage.