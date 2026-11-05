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15 Tip Jars Notes That Stuck The Landing
By Matt Staff,6 days ago
When it comes to getting a good tip, a good coffee can help, and a laugh at the counter can get it faster. But these tip jars turned the tables and made people reach for the money with quick polls, one-liners, and some raw and funny honesty.
This is another level of low-tech marketing that can go a long way if it gets you smiling. It only takes a clear jar, thick markers, and a joke that pays for itself.
1. They have people invested in the cause
2. Were they?
3. I need to see that
4. Let us help you stay good
5. Please don’t let him die!
6. Clever way to say thanks!
7. Nick is not happy with this
8. Your money is invited, but you’re not
9. They are not lying
10. We’re all rooting for you, little guy
11. If only change came in the form of 5-dollar bills…
12. A very, very long way to go
13. Biggie is winning
14. Hey, gorgeous!
15. Honesty pays off
Explore more humorous content:
If you found these tip jars worthy of your money (or at least your laughs), keep the mood going with these Garage Sale Signs That Sold the Joke (and the Junk), or these Holiday Store Signs With Serious Cheer. And if you still want more, check these Holiday DIYs That Went Off-Script (and Off the Rails).