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15 Tip Jars Notes That Stuck The Landing

By Matt Staff,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dvxyq_1GnhZIxH00
via Canva

When it comes to getting a good tip, a good coffee can help, and a laugh at the counter can get it faster. But these tip jars turned the tables and made people reach for the money with quick polls, one-liners, and some raw and funny honesty.

This is another level of low-tech marketing that can go a long way if it gets you smiling. It only takes a clear jar, thick markers, and a joke that pays for itself.

1. They have people invested in the cause

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WaMkd_1GnhZIxH00
funny / via reddit.com

2. Were they?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W7Dkm_1GnhZIxH00
funny / via reddit.com

3. I need to see that

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15OJjE_1GnhZIxH00
funny / via reddit.com

4. Let us help you stay good

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SeUO6_1GnhZIxH00
funny / via reddit.com

5. Please don’t let him die!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mIoJu_1GnhZIxH00
funny / via reddit.com

6. Clever way to say thanks!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dtQ7L_1GnhZIxH00
funny / via reddit.com

7. Nick is not happy with this

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0alYTX_1GnhZIxH00
funny / via reddit.com

8. Your money is invited, but you’re not

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ngCoV_1GnhZIxH00
funny / via reddit.com

9. They are not lying

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07a4Av_1GnhZIxH00
funny / via reddit.com

10. We’re all rooting for you, little guy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wsnti_1GnhZIxH00
funny / via reddit.com

11. If only change came in the form of 5-dollar bills…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ygZIq_1GnhZIxH00
funny / via reddit.com

12. A very, very long way to go

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UGjWH_1GnhZIxH00
funny / via reddit.com

13. Biggie is winning

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OjdxN_1GnhZIxH00
funny / via reddit.com

14. Hey, gorgeous!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12lJoe_1GnhZIxH00
funny / via reddit.com

15. Honesty pays off

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hAq4d_1GnhZIxH00
via pinterest.com

Explore more humorous content:

If you found these tip jars worthy of your money (or at least your laughs), keep the mood going with these Garage Sale Signs That Sold the Joke (and the Junk), or these Holiday Store Signs With Serious Cheer. And if you still want more, check these Holiday DIYs That Went Off-Script (and Off the Rails).

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