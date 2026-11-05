15 Tip Jars Notes That Stuck The Landing

via Canva

When it comes to getting a good tip, a good coffee can help, and a laugh at the counter can get it faster. But these tip jars turned the tables and made people reach for the money with quick polls, one-liners, and some raw and funny honesty.

This is another level of low-tech marketing that can go a long way if it gets you smiling. It only takes a clear jar, thick markers, and a joke that pays for itself.

1. They have people invested in the cause

funny / via reddit.com

2. Were they?

funny / via reddit.com

3. I need to see that

funny / via reddit.com

4. Let us help you stay good

funny / via reddit.com

5. Please don’t let him die!

funny / via reddit.com

6. Clever way to say thanks!

funny / via reddit.com

7. Nick is not happy with this

funny / via reddit.com

8. Your money is invited, but you’re not

funny / via reddit.com

9. They are not lying

funny / via reddit.com

10. We’re all rooting for you, little guy

funny / via reddit.com

11. If only change came in the form of 5-dollar bills…

funny / via reddit.com

12. A very, very long way to go

funny / via reddit.com

13. Biggie is winning

funny / via reddit.com

14. Hey, gorgeous!

funny / via reddit.com

15. Honesty pays off

via pinterest.com

Explore more humorous content:

If you found these tip jars worthy of your money (or at least your laughs), keep the mood going with these Garage Sale Signs That Sold the Joke (and the Junk), or these Holiday Store Signs With Serious Cheer. And if you still want more, check these Holiday DIYs That Went Off-Script (and Off the Rails).