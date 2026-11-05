15 Carpentry Fails That Flunked Out Of Class

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Carpentry, some would call it the most technical blue collar job of all them out there. And they wouldn’t be off the mark in the slightest. Setting up the framework for a house can be tedious, and stressful, so these guys deserve some serious appreciation. Whether it’s setting up the framework, or hanging the final piece of drywall, carpenters have it pretty tough. But there are mistakes even a rookie could point out, and you’ll be able to point them out as well. Some days are filled with more fails than others. If you’ve ever endured a carpentry fail of your own, these might give you some kind of peace.

1. “It’s okay it’s supposed to lean like that.”

2. Ah man, so close.

3. This guy will be able to fix it all.

4. This is called a wavy floor plan.

5. You’d expect better when paying thousands of dollars.

6. At least the roof hasn’t collapsed.

7. “That’s not how headers work, man.”

8. This support beam looks totally normal.

9. “It was only supposed to be a patch job.”

10. Joist hangers are definitely not supposed to bend like that.

11. “I swear it was level when we finished.”

12. This is some really nice plating.

13. Yup, these gang nail plates are going to need some fixing.

14. Please consult a professional before working on your own deck.

15. This seems like a silly cut, but we’ll leave it to the professionals.