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Lifehacks

15 Carpentry Fails That Flunked Out Of Class

By Matt Staff,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YYt8T_1GneeXtW00
via Canva

Carpentry, some would call it the most technical blue collar job of all them out there. And they wouldn’t be off the mark in the slightest. Setting up the framework for a house can be tedious, and stressful, so these guys deserve some serious appreciation. Whether it’s setting up the framework, or hanging the final piece of drywall, carpenters have it pretty tough. But there are mistakes even a rookie could point out, and you’ll be able to point them out as well. Some days are filled with more fails than others. If you’ve ever endured a carpentry fail of your own, these might give you some kind of peace.

1. “It’s okay it’s supposed to lean like that.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pFifg_1GneeXtW00
u/unsubscribable/via reddit

2. Ah man, so close.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ovn9z_1GneeXtW00
u/standardplenty2829/via reddit

3. This guy will be able to fix it all.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21FKFH_1GneeXtW00
u/fakextimbs/via reddit

4. This is called a wavy floor plan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qCuBV_1GneeXtW00
u/due_hospital4529/via reddit

5. You’d expect better when paying thousands of dollars.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vvWC4_1GneeXtW00
u/alternative_ad_6609/via reddit

6. At least the roof hasn’t collapsed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hyq71_1GneeXtW00
u/deltadoc333/via reddit

7. “That’s not how headers work, man.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rfwjy_1GneeXtW00
u/lucas20633/via reddit

8. This support beam looks totally normal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L6h0W_1GneeXtW00
u/iamdresboi/via reddit

9. “It was only supposed to be a patch job.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26XVci_1GneeXtW00
u/dr_robertonono/via reddit

10. Joist hangers are definitely not supposed to bend like that.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06vyL6_1GneeXtW00
u/hartofaylon/via reddit

11. “I swear it was level when we finished.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30jTZn_1GneeXtW00
via reddit

12. This is some really nice plating.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=330vZF_1GneeXtW00
u/theriflesspiral/via reddit

13. Yup, these gang nail plates are going to need some fixing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20yAWx_1GneeXtW00
u/riftima/via reddit

14. Please consult a professional before working on your own deck.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zuVU0_1GneeXtW00
via reddit

15. This seems like a silly cut, but we’ll leave it to the professionals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fPvcv_1GneeXtW00
u/ct_55555/via reddit

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