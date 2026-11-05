20 Department Store Notes And Signs That Are Comedy Gems In The Rough

via Canva

Big-box aisles hide tiny surprises. Between price tags and fitting-room mirrors, scribbled messages and notes appear like little plot twists; handwritten warnings, cheeky memos from staff, and customer “PSAs” are taped where only the curious will look. And therein lies the treasure hunting nature of it all. Because some notes in department stores really are comedy gems.

1. Apparently, there are customers and painting customers

signswithastory / via reddit.com

2. This plate is chip-resistant, not throw-on-the-floor resistant

signswithastory / via reddit.com

3. This store doesn’t need you, customer

signswithastory / via reddit.com

4. You should have chosen kindness, Daniel

signswithastory / via reddit.com

5. Someone is a bit angry

signswithastory / via reddit.com

6. Dare to play? I don’t think so

funnysigns / via reddit.com

7. What kind of school is Walmart talking about?

funnysigns / via reddit.com

8. Very coherent aisle

funnysigns / via reddit.com

9. Management is not happy with this

funnysigns / via reddit.com

10. Wonder how many bump-ins happened before this sign was put out

funnysigns / via reddit.com

11. Here’s a head, hope you like it

funnysigns / via reddit.com

12. Chairs come with instructions now

funnysigns / via reddit.com

13. This store pays you to buy from them

funnysigns / via reddit.com

14. Are you sure that’s what babies need?

funnysigns / via reddit.com

15. I’m a bit confused

funnysigns / via reddit.com

16. Never heard of that kind of bread

funnysigns / via reddit.com

17. “Toilet paper not supplied”

funny / via reddit.com

18. Now that’s a deal

funny / via reddit.com

19. Store closing, but also hiring

farvvas / via reddit.com

20. Does Sears know something we don’t?

funny / via reddit.com

Explore more humorous content:

This roundup is proof that the best retail finds aren’t always on the shelves. If these messages and notes brightened your scroll, keep the good vibes going with these 20 Store Owners Who Turned Signs Into Humorous Moments, or these 20 Clever Comebacks That Left a Dent in the Internet’s History Books. You can also enjoy these 19 Public Notices That Were Thought Out Comedy Gold.