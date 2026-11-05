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Funny

20 Department Store Notes And Signs That Are Comedy Gems In The Rough

By Matt Staff,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tWkjX_1GnFFd4Y00
via Canva

Big-box aisles hide tiny surprises. Between price tags and fitting-room mirrors, scribbled messages and notes appear like little plot twists; handwritten warnings, cheeky memos from staff, and customer “PSAs” are taped where only the curious will look. And therein lies the treasure hunting nature of it all. Because some notes in department stores really are comedy gems.

1. Apparently, there are customers and painting customers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34OpQo_1GnFFd4Y00
signswithastory / via reddit.com

2. This plate is chip-resistant, not throw-on-the-floor resistant

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D3wU0_1GnFFd4Y00
signswithastory / via reddit.com

3. This store doesn’t need you, customer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43z1N7_1GnFFd4Y00
signswithastory / via reddit.com

4. You should have chosen kindness, Daniel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qk3yg_1GnFFd4Y00
signswithastory / via reddit.com

5. Someone is a bit angry

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32UA9t_1GnFFd4Y00
signswithastory / via reddit.com

6. Dare to play? I don’t think so

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HKXdD_1GnFFd4Y00
funnysigns / via reddit.com

7. What kind of school is Walmart talking about?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ktAxJ_1GnFFd4Y00
funnysigns / via reddit.com

8. Very coherent aisle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Drkvj_1GnFFd4Y00
funnysigns / via reddit.com

9. Management is not happy with this

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zgk9g_1GnFFd4Y00
funnysigns / via reddit.com

10. Wonder how many bump-ins happened before this sign was put out

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kt8di_1GnFFd4Y00
funnysigns / via reddit.com

11. Here’s a head, hope you like it

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e4Ug8_1GnFFd4Y00
funnysigns / via reddit.com

12. Chairs come with instructions now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28fOEs_1GnFFd4Y00
funnysigns / via reddit.com

13. This store pays you to buy from them

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MTYIM_1GnFFd4Y00
funnysigns / via reddit.com

14. Are you sure that’s what babies need?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hQepz_1GnFFd4Y00
funnysigns / via reddit.com

15. I’m a bit confused

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DxwJ1_1GnFFd4Y00
funnysigns / via reddit.com

16. Never heard of that kind of bread

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VkIS4_1GnFFd4Y00
funnysigns / via reddit.com

17. “Toilet paper not supplied”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01tIHW_1GnFFd4Y00
funny / via reddit.com

18. Now that’s a deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46KnKa_1GnFFd4Y00
funny / via reddit.com

19. Store closing, but also hiring

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WmhnV_1GnFFd4Y00
farvvas / via reddit.com

20. Does Sears know something we don’t?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xshd2_1GnFFd4Y00
funny / via reddit.com

Explore more humorous content:

This roundup is proof that the best retail finds aren’t always on the shelves. If these messages and notes brightened your scroll, keep the good vibes going with these 20 Store Owners Who Turned Signs Into Humorous Moments, or these 20 Clever Comebacks That Left a Dent in the Internet’s History Books. You can also enjoy these 19 Public Notices That Were Thought Out Comedy Gold.

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