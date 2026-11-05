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20 Department Store Notes And Signs That Are Comedy Gems In The Rough
By Matt Staff,3 days ago
Big-box aisles hide tiny surprises. Between price tags and fitting-room mirrors, scribbled messages and notes appear like little plot twists; handwritten warnings, cheeky memos from staff, and customer “PSAs” are taped where only the curious will look. And therein lies the treasure hunting nature of it all. Because some notes in department stores really are comedy gems.
1. Apparently, there are customers and painting customers
2. This plate is chip-resistant, not throw-on-the-floor resistant
3. This store doesn’t need you, customer
4. You should have chosen kindness, Daniel
5. Someone is a bit angry
6. Dare to play? I don’t think so
7. What kind of school is Walmart talking about?
8. Very coherent aisle
9. Management is not happy with this
10. Wonder how many bump-ins happened before this sign was put out
11. Here’s a head, hope you like it
12. Chairs come with instructions now
13. This store pays you to buy from them
14. Are you sure that’s what babies need?
15. I’m a bit confused
16. Never heard of that kind of bread
17. “Toilet paper not supplied”
18. Now that’s a deal
19. Store closing, but also hiring
20. Does Sears know something we don’t?
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This roundup is proof that the best retail finds aren’t always on the shelves. If these messages and notes brightened your scroll, keep the good vibes going with these 20 Store Owners Who Turned Signs Into Humorous Moments, or these 20 Clever Comebacks That Left a Dent in the Internet’s History Books. You can also enjoy these 19 Public Notices That Were Thought Out Comedy Gold.