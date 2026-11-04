15 Myths About Introverts and Extroverts That Psychology Has Debunked

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People love sorting themselves into introverts and extroverts. Personality quizzes make it easy, and the labels have become a convenient way to explain everything from party habits to workplace behavior. Introverts supposedly hate socializing, while extroverts need constant attention and never struggle with confidence. But psychologists have spent decades studying these traits, and a surprising number of familiar assumptions don’t match what researchers have found.

1. Introverts Are Just Shy People

Someone can be perfectly comfortable speaking in front of a crowd and still prefer spending Friday night at home. Shyness and introversion aren’t the same thing, even though people regularly confuse them. Psychologists generally associate shyness with nervousness or self-consciousness in social situations, while introversion involves a broader tendency toward lower sociability and assertiveness. A shy person might want to join a conversation but worry about being judged. An introvert might have no such worries and simply prefer listening.

2. Extroverts Are Always Confident

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That person chatting with everyone at a party might be just as insecure as anyone else. Extroversion is associated with sociability, assertiveness, and positive emotional expression, but none of those traits guarantees high self-esteem. Someone can enjoy meeting strangers while spending the entire evening worrying about whether they’re making a good impression. Being comfortable around people and feeling confident about yourself are related in some cases, but they’re not interchangeable.

3. Everyone Is Either an Introvert or an Extrovert

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Personality quizzes love a clear result. You’re one type or the other, and that’s supposed to explain how you behave. Actual personality research is considerably less tidy. In the widely used Big Five model, extraversion exists along a continuum, with plenty of people falling somewhere between the extremes. The informal term “ambivert” describes people closer to the middle, although researchers don’t recognize a sharp boundary separating the three categories. Most people are harder to classify than online quizzes suggest.

4. Introverts Don’t Enjoy Socializing

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A dinner with close friends can be the highlight of an introvert’s week. Research published in 2013 by psychologist John Zelenski and his colleagues found that introverted participants often underestimated how enjoyable acting outgoing would be. During the experiments, behaving more extroverted was associated with greater positive feelings, even among people who usually considered themselves introverts. Of course, enjoying a lively conversation doesn’t mean wanting to socialize for six hours. The point is that introverts can genuinely enjoy social interaction, even if they don’t seek it as frequently.

5. Extroverts Make Better Leaders

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The confident manager who commands everyone’s attention has become a familiar workplace character. And there’s some research behind that image: extroverted people are more likely to emerge as leaders. But being noticed isn’t the same as being effective. In 2011, researchers Adam Grant, Francesca Gino, and David Hofmann found that relatively introverted leaders could achieve better results when employees were proactive and regularly offered suggestions. More extroverted leaders did better with comparatively passive employees. A manager who talks less and listens to new ideas can sometimes get more out of a team.

6. Introverts Are Naturally Better Listeners

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It’s a flattering stereotype, especially for anyone who’s ever been called too quiet. But a study published in the Journal of Vocational Behavior in March 2026 found no evidence that introverts were generally perceived as better listeners. The researchers examined listening across four studies, and in some situations, more extroverted participants actually received slightly better ratings. Being quiet doesn’t automatically mean paying attention, just as being talkative doesn’t mean ignoring everyone else.

7. Extroverts Are Happier Because They Have More Friends

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Extroverts do tend to report more positive emotions, a finding that has appeared repeatedly in personality research. It’s tempting to credit their larger social circles, but the explanation isn’t quite that simple. A 2008 study led by psychologist Richard Lucas found that differences in social activity couldn’t fully account for the relationship between extraversion and positive feelings. Researchers have also examined how personality relates to emotional responsiveness and the tendency to experience pleasant emotions. Having more people to call on Saturday night doesn’t explain the whole pattern.

8. Introverts Are More Creative

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The solitary writer, the painter working alone, the musician who avoids crowds. Popular culture has plenty of images connecting creativity with introversion. Yet a 2023 meta-analysis involving 63 studies and 24,298 participants found that divergent thinking, the ability to generate different ideas or solutions, was positively associated with both openness to experience and extraversion. Divergent thinking isn’t the same as creativity in every sense, but the findings offer little support for the idea that quiet people have a natural monopoly on original ideas.

9. Extroverts Can’t Stand Being Alone

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An outgoing person might spend an entire Saturday meeting friends and be perfectly happy reading alone on Sunday. There’s nothing contradictory about that. Extraversion describes someone’s general tendencies, not a requirement to socialize every waking hour. Personality researchers have repeatedly documented how much individual behavior varies from one situation to another. Extroverts can enjoy solitude, even if they’re generally more inclined to seek company.

10. Being Introverted Means Being Lonely

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There’s an important difference between enjoying time alone and wishing someone were around. A 2020 meta-analysis covering 113 studies and 93,668 participants found that lower extraversion was associated with greater loneliness on average. That relationship is real, but it doesn’t mean introverts are destined to feel isolated. Loneliness has more to do with whether someone’s relationships meet their social needs than with the number of hours they spend alone. A person with two close friends may feel far more connected than someone who knows half the neighborhood.

11. Introverts Can’t Become More Outgoing

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Some people insist they’ve been introverts since childhood and will never change. Personality does have a degree of stability, but it isn’t frozen in place. A 2022 meta-analysis led by psychologist Wiebke Bleidorn found evidence that personality traits can change across the lifespan, even as people’s relative standing compared with others becomes more stable with age. There’s also a difference between changing a personality trait and behaving differently in a particular situation. An introvert can learn to enjoy public speaking or become more comfortable meeting strangers without suddenly turning into a different person.

12. Extroverts Always Perform Better in Group Work

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Anyone who’s sat through a group project knows that the loudest participant doesn’t necessarily contribute the best ideas. In a 2022 study involving 61 teams completing a decision-making task through text-based communication, groups with higher average extraversion tended to perform worse. The results were specific to that setting, so they don’t establish that introverts are better teammates in general. Still, they’re a reminder that different tasks reward different approaches. Talking more can help in some circumstances and become a distraction in others.

13. Introverts Are Naturally Unhappy

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A quiet expression can get mistaken for sadness, especially in social situations where everyone else seems excited. Research does show that extroverts, on average, report more positive emotions. But a 2015 study involving 1,006 Spanish adults found that relationship quality and emotional regulation were important factors in happiness among introverted participants. An introvert who enjoys close friendships and feels satisfied with everyday life isn’t secretly miserable just because they don’t seem particularly outgoing.

14. Extroverts Always Suffer More From Social Isolation

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When COVID-19 lockdowns began, it seemed reasonable to assume that extroverts would have a particularly hard time. Some research supported that prediction. A South Korean study published in 2022 found larger declines in well-being among more extroverted participants following intensive social distancing measures. But a separate international study published in 2023 didn’t find consistent evidence that extroverted people suffered more from changes in social interaction patterns. Researchers haven’t reached a single conclusion that applies everywhere. How people respond to isolation appears to depend on more than whether they’re usually outgoing.

15. People Have the Same Personality in Every Situation

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Think about someone who’s quiet at work but won’t stop talking when old friends come over. Or a person who loves parties but gets nervous during a business meeting. Neither example is especially unusual. Personality researchers distinguish between someone’s general traits and the behavior they display at a particular moment. Studies of everyday personality states have found substantial variation in how people express traits such as extraversion across different situations. The labels can tell us something about a person’s usual tendencies, but they can’t predict every conversation, mood, or social decision.

In the mood for more?

Check out 15 Psychology Facts Most People Find Surprising, or take a look at 20 Everyday Myths That People Surprisingly Still Believe Today. If you want to see more research into how people think and act, you can check out 18 Everyday Decisions We Think Are Rational (But Aren’t).