Are You Sure You Should Upgrade?

We see your search history—you've been eyeing the new iPhone, haven't you? Sure, your current phone still works perfectly fine, and you don't need to upgrade, but getting a better camera would be nice, right? And that new design? And a faster processor? Or, ooh, what about a folding smartphone? We get it: it's always exciting to think about getting a brand-new device. But before you spend thousands of dollars on a replacement, are you sure you actually need one? Here are 20 questions you might want to consider first.

1. Is My Current Phone Actually Slowing Down?

What do you do on your phone on a day-to-day basis? Is your phone currently able to support that routine? If it takes forever to open apps or frequently freezes, we get the frustration. However, occasional lag doesn't necessarily mean your device needs replacing, especially if it's still relatively new!

2. Is My Battery Life Bad?

You might think your battery drains pretty quickly, but again, it's worth asking what you use your phone for. If you're constantly gaming or watching videos on it, don't be surprised that you have to juice it up multiple times throughout the day. Batteries naturally lose capacity over time, sure, but your battery health might actually still be in the green.

3. Am I Running Low on Storage?

Ah, the dreaded scenario. We get it—having to constantly delete photos, videos, and apps to make room for new stuff is annoying. In this case, upgrading to a model with more capacity makes sense, right? Well, you might want to start by decluttering your device first, and then come back to this list.

4. Does My Phone Still Receive Software Updates?

This one's important: since older smartphones eventually stop receiving major software upgrades, this may mean you'll miss out on newer apps and features. It also means you'll no longer receive security patches, which can make your device vulnerable to new threats. How urgently you need a replacement, then, should be dependent on whether you're still getting these updates.

5. Is My Phone Physically Damaged?

Have a cracked screen? If you've got a screen protector on, it could be as easy as swapping it out for a new one. A damaged charging port or a flickering display, though, might be more of a reason to retire your device. But depending on the severity of the damage, getting it repaired could be the smarter choice for your wallet.

6. Can I Actually Afford a New Phone?

Speaking of making smart choices for your wallet, are you sure you can actually afford a new phone? Flagship smartphones can now cost well over 10 Benjamins, so don't make a hasty decision! Even monthly installment plans can get pricey when you factor in interest or other charges.

7. Am I Just Excited About the Newest Model?

Be honest with yourself: are you only thinking of upgrading because a shiny, newer version just came out? Sure, that gorgeous device might boast impressive features, too, but that doesn't mean those improvements might be useful to you. Food for thought!

8. Are the New Features Actually Useful to Me?

As we said, that spanking new device might seem pretty impressive, but do you really need advanced AI tools or sophisticated cameras? Probably not. If you're just going to surf the web and occasionally hop on YouTube, you're better off sticking with your current device, or getting a cheaper replacement.

9. Would a Better Camera Make a Difference?

Even if you love photography and you're (basically) a professional, you likely don't actually need a new phone. A dedicated camera might be better for you in this case! And, on the other hand, if you mostly take casual photos of your pets and the recipes you make, your existing camera might already be more than adequate.

10. Is My Phone Compatible with My Other Devices?

Switching from Android to iOS or vice versa? Well, once you're pretty embedded in one ecosystem, the swap can sometimes create some not-so-nice compatibility problems. If your laptop, earbuds, tablet, or other accessories are all optimized for a certain software system, it might not work the same way with your replacement.

11. Do I Really Need a Faster Processor?

New smartphones often advertise dramatically improved processing speeds, but not everyone needs that additional boost. Case in point: if you mainly use your device for texting, browsing, and checking emails, an older processor will still handle those activities perfectly fine!

12. Would a Different Screen Size Suit Me Better?

Smartphone displays have become increasingly varied, but while a larger display can certainly make watching videos and multitasking more comfortable, it also makes one-handed use difficult. Unless you're unhappy with the current size of your phone, consider whether getting another size would really benefit you.

13. Am I Happy with My Current OS?

There are plenty of reasons to consider switching between iOS and Android, chief among them customization options. But you should still give it some deeper thought: after all, changing operating systems can involve learning unfamiliar controls and potentially losing data or access to certain purchased apps.

14. Could I Get a Better Deal by Waiting?

When the new, shiny thing comes out, the instinct might be to pre-order it straight away. But you don't need us to remind you that this isn't the most economical option. You never know—wait a couple months, and prices may drop substantially during seasonal promotions, or following the announcement of a newer generation!

15. Should I Consider a Refurbished Phone?

You might not have considered it, but brand-new smartphones aren't your only option when you're looking for an upgrade. Certified refurbished devices can offer just the same quality and performance at lower prices! Just, of course, make sure you're buying from a reputable seller.

16. How Much Will I Get for My Old Phone?

Unless your current device is extremely outdated, it may still have considerable resale or trade-in value. Pop in-store (or online) to see what your manufacturer's trade-in program offers—that amount could help offset the upfront cost of purchasing a replacement!

17. Will I Need to Buy New Accessories?

Even spending 10 Benjamins doesn't guarantee you'll get anything in the box other than your new phone and a charging cable, so be prepared to shell out a few more dollars for other accessories. Different dimensions or charging requirements could mean purchasing another case, screen protector, or charger!

18. Am I Prepared to Transfer Everything?

Moving to a new phone involves more than simply copying your photos and contacts. Got other important information saved, such as a health app or banking details? Well, you'll want to make sure you've got everything backed up before you make the switch.

19. Will a New Phone Improve My Everyday Experience?

Remember what we asked at the beginning of this list: What do you do on your phone? Put some serious thought into whether getting a new phone would really improve your daily routine. A worthwhile upgrade should address problems that actually affect you now, not just hypothetically.

20. How Much Longer Could My Current Phone Last?

Sure, your phone might be five years old, but if it still works for your daily needs, why upgrade? If your phone still performs reliably and doesn't require expensive repairs, there's no reason you can't enjoy it a little longer. Save yourself the hassle.