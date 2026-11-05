20 Terrifying Enemies You Can Hear Long Before You See Them

Sometimes, Hearing Something Is Worse Than Seeing It

Video games have a very special ability to make you nervous without showing anything. Sometimes, it’s not about some creepy thing jumping you in a hallway—all it takes is an unfamiliar noise. If anything, the more you come to recognize those noises, the scarier they get as you progress, and some enemies love to make their presence known long before you see them. With that, here are 20 horrifying enemies you’ll always hear coming.

1. The Witch – Left 4 Dead

Anyone who's played Left 4 Dead knows all about the crying. They know all about the weird moaning, and they also know a one-shot kill is coming should those sounds catch up to them. You better look out, too; disturbing her turns a relatively docile-seeming woman into your worst nightmare.

2. Clickers – The Last of Us

The distinctive clicking is among the most recognizable sounds in The Last of Us, though we wish it wasn’t. Since Clickers rely on echolocation rather than sight, remaining quiet is a must. Even experienced players get the heebie-jeebies when clicks start coming from every direction.

3. Regeneradors – Resident Evil 4

Few enemies are as immediately recognizable as the Regeneradors, thanks to their disturbing, labored breathing. That’s the last thing you want in your ear! But alas, you'll hear that horrible wheezing before discovering one of these things approaching through a corridor. Their ability to regenerate damaged body parts makes the encounter even worse.

4. Reaper Leviathans – Subnautica

Exploring the ocean is a lot less appealing around the Reaper Leviathan. These enormous predators occupy murky waters around certain locations, making them difficult to spot until they're dangerously close. And when they are, don’t be surprised if this thing makes a grab at you.

5. Winter Lanterns – Bloodborne

An eerie, almost peaceful singing voice is usually your first indication that a Winter Lantern is somewhere nearby. Don’t fall for it, though—these grotesque enemies can inflict the devastating Frenzy just by looking at you. Luckily, you’ll always know when they’re around, and hearing their melody is usually enough to make you reconsider exploring any further.

6. Mr. X – Resident Evil 2

Heavy footsteps in a horror game are never a good sign, and Mr. X is a classic example. He’s a relentless pursuer who follows Leon or Claire for way too long, and his approaching footsteps just warn you that he's getting closer. You might be halfway through solving a puzzle before it’s time to start hiding again.

7. The Xenomorph – Alien: Isolation

Speaking of heavy footsteps, the Xenomorph frequently announces itself in pretty much the same way…with a few extra noises sprinkled inside the vents. Hearing it moving around can be especially disturbing if you can't always see exactly where it’ll pop out next.

8. Big Daddies – BioShock

Before you actually encounter a Big Daddy, you'll often hear its deep, mournful groans echoing through the corridors. But that’s about all the warning you get. These enormous protectors are usually fine unless you threaten them or the Little Sisters they're guarding, and if you do, their powerful attacks make provoking one exceptionally risky.

9. Creepers – Minecraft

Unlike other enemies on this list, Creepers are actually scary because they approach without anything obvious. It’s more the infamous hissing sound to keep an ear out for! Though, once you do catch wind of it, you won’t have long before they explode in your face.

10. The Warden – Minecraft

If you decide to venture into the Deep Dark, you have a lot more than Creepers to worry about. We hope you like a heartbeat in your ear, ‘cause this thing also produces sniffing and growling as it searches for you. Considering how much damage it can inflict, hearing it nearby is an excellent reason to second-guess your curiosity.

11. Nemesis – Resident Evil 3

The terrifying creature pursuing Jill has an unusually memorable way of making an entrance. Nemesis repeatedly growls the word "S.T.A.R.S.," making its intentions pretty clear even when you can't immediately see it. It’s more the combo of distorted vocalizations in a 1999 horror game—they’re exactly as freaky as you think.

12. The Chainsaw Villagers – Resident Evil 4

An approaching chainsaw? Hostile villagers? Yeah, you better run. The infamous Dr. Salvador can’t be missed, and that sound is just a panic attack waiting to happen. Considering that a successful chainsaw attack can end you immediately, there's also good reason to be nervous.

13. Cloakers – Payday 2

During an already chaotic heist, these guys just had to add more stress to our plate. These specialized police units can approach unexpectedly before charging toward you and incapacitating you with one little kick. Hearing their high-pitched charging sound usually sends everyone scrambling to identify the threat before another teammate goes down.

14. Volatiles – Dying Light

Traveling through Harran after sunset? That’s probably not a good idea. But if you can’t help yourself, you’ll run into the particularly unpleasant sound of Volatiles. These dangerous infected creatures are all about shrieks and growls, making nighttime exploration a bigger gamble than daytime scavenging. Once they spot you, their speed can turn an otherwise routine journey between safe zones into a desperate chase, too.

15. Endermen – Minecraft

Sorry, we’re not done with Minecraft yet! Don’t blame us—blame the kids’ game that’s filled with weirdly scary enemies! The strange, distorted vocalizations of Endermen are no joke, so you better prepare yourself. While they’re generally neutral until you provoke them, their unsettling sounds can reveal that one is way closer than you thought.

16. Banshees – Mass Effect 3

The horrifying screams of Banshees immediately distinguish them from the ordinary Reaper forces, though that doesn’t make it any easier. These transformed asari enemies combine biotic attacks with teleportation, making them exceptionally dangerous. When that shriek reaches your ears, you know things just got a lot more complicated.

17. Poison Zombies – Half-Life 2

The Poison Zombie's horrible groaning is one of the worst sounds you can hear in Half-Life 2. These enemies transport several poisonous headcrabs, which they can throw toward Gordon during an encounter. But worse still, hearing their cries tends to send a chill down the spine.

18. SCP-096 – SCP: Containment Breach

The disturbing sobbing of SCP-096 is indeed a monster, and yes, you should be scared. Although it initially looks passive, looking at its face triggers an incredibly aggressive response that makes escaping almost impossible. Anyone who recognizes its miserable cries quickly learns to avert their gaze.

19. Ghasts – Minecraft

Okay, last Minecraft enemy, we promise! But we couldn’t ignore the distant wailing of a Ghast. They’re floating enemies that make distinctive cries that echo throughout the environment, sometimes alerting you before they’re visible. Unfortunately, spotting one doesn't guarantee safety; Ghasts can launch fireballs across surprisingly large distances.

20. The Alien's Facehuggers – Alien: Isolation

Facehuggers may be smaller than the Xenomorph, but their shrill screeches are nothing to sneeze at. They appear during specific sections, often scuttling toward Amanda before you even know where to turn. Hearing one nearby warrants immediate caution, too—allowing a Facehugger to reach Amanda is fatal.