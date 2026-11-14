Nov. 14, 2019: Remembering the Saugus High shooting

It has been seven years since the Saugus High School shooting took the lives of students Gracie Muehlberger, 15, and Dominic Blackwell, 14, on Nov. 14, 2019, and left an indelible mark on the heart of the community.

On the morning of the shooting, what students thought would be a normal day turned into a tragedy after a 16-year-old Saugus student opened fire on campus, shooting five of his fellow students and then himself.

Three students were wounded and three others, including the shooter, died.

In the days and weeks since, and over the past seven years, the Santa Clarita Valley community has shown support for the families of the victims to keep their memory alive.

Two obelisks commemorating Blackwell and Muehlberger were unveiled at Central Park in June 2021, Central Park was officially renamed in February 2021 to honor the victims, and the Centurion Way street sign was changed in December 2019, adding the “Saugus Strong” logo, roughly one month after the shooting.

Now, with seven years having passed, Santa Clarita residents still show they are #SaugusStrong with bumper stickers, T-shirts, and even tattoos in remembrance of the dark day in the community.

The Signal created a “Saugus Strong” web page that looks back at the shooting and the subsequent coverage. To view that page, visitsignalscv.com/special-sections/saugus-strong.

Attendees take pictures of the two obelisks unveiled in honor of Gracie Muehlberger, and Dominic Blackwell in the Memorial Plaza Dedication held at Central Park in Saugus on Friday, 060421. Dan Watson/The Signal

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