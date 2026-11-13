Wealth strategist Chuck Oliver urges retirees to look past the headline percentage when considering the 2027 Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA). For example, a 3.6% increase means $864 more per year for someone with a $2,000 monthly benefit. However, the number on your statement is not always the amount you will have to spend.

On October 14, 2026, the Social Security Administration officially announced a 2027 COLA of 3.6%, an increase from the 2.8% adjustment for 2026. It is the largest increase in four years, but the same planning considerations apply.

Chuck Oliver, CEO of The Hidden Wealth Solution, points out that Social Security is just part of your retirement income. Any increase should be considered alongside taxes, Medicare premiums, and other sources of cash flow. Knowing how these pieces fit together is key to seeing if a higher monthly benefit will improve your economic security.

What the 2027 Social Security COLA Actually Means

Social Security’s annual COLA is designed to help benefits keep pace with inflation. The adjustment is calculated using the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W), which measures changes in prices for a defined group of American consumers.

The Social Security Administration (SSA) compares average CPI-W figures from July through September with the corresponding period from the last year in which a COLA was determined. For 2027, the relevant comparison is between the third quarters of 2025 and 2026. The 3.6% COLA is larger than the adjustments retirees received in 2025 or 2026. The 2027 increase takes effect with December 2026 benefits, which are generally paid in January 2027.

“A COLA isn’t a raise. It’s an adjustment to help Social Security benefits keep pace with inflation,” says Chuck Oliver. “Retirees still need to consider how rising expenses affect their purchasing power.”

How Much More Could Retirees Receive in 2027?

The 3.6% COLA will result in different dollar increases for each retiree. For someone receiving $1,500 monthly, the increase will be approximately $54 per month (648 annually). A retiree receiving $2,000 would gain about $72 per month, while someone with a $2,500 benefit would gain an additional $90 per month. Multiply your monthly benefit by the official percentage to estimate your increase. Actual payments may vary slightly due to rounding rules.

According to the Social Security Administration, the 3.6% COLA will raise the estimated average monthly retirement benefit from $2,095 to approximately $2,170, an increase of $75 per month. For retirees who depend heavily on Social Security, even a modest increase can help cover essential expenses.

But as Chuck Oliver notes, higher benefits do not always mean greater purchasing power. Retirees should therefore focus on how much of the increase remains available after deductions and rising expenses (groceries, insurance, etc.), rather than relying solely on the announced COLA percentage.

Chuck Oliver on How Medicare and Taxes Affect Social Security Income

Medicare premiums and federal income taxes can reduce how much of a Social Security increase retirees keep. Many retirees have Medicare Part B premiums deducted directly from their benefits. If those premiums rise, they can absorb part of the COLA before the money reaches their bank account. Social Security’s hold-harmless provision protects certain beneficiaries from having their net payments reduced by increases in the standard Part B premium. However, this protection does not extend to everyone, including those subject to income-related Medicare surcharges.

Taxes can further reduce the increase, according to Chuck Oliver. Under IRS rules, Social Security taxation depends on combined income, which generally includes adjusted gross income, tax-exempt interest, and half of Social Security benefits. The base thresholds of $25,000 for single filers and $32,000 for married couples filing jointly are not adjusted for inflation. Consequently, higher benefits may increase the taxable portion of Social Security income. A larger COLA, therefore, does not necessarily translate into more disposable income.

Is a Higher COLA Still Good News for Retirees?

A larger COLA is good news and worth recognizing. Social Security provides inflation protection that many private retirement income arrangements do not automatically offer. Its annual adjustments are incorporated into the benefit calculation for future years, helping beneficiaries maintain purchasing power throughout lengthy retirements. For households with limited savings or investment income, an additional $50 or $70 per month can help meet necessary expenses without requiring further withdrawals from retirement accounts.

However, COLA likely will not solve every financial challenge in retirement. Social Security uses a national inflation measure, while individual spending patterns vary considerably. A retiree with substantial healthcare expenses may face different monetary pressures than someone whose highest costs are housing or transportation.

“A higher COLA is welcome, but it doesn’t replace careful retirement planning,” says Chuck Oliver. “What matters is how Social Security works alongside your taxes, healthcare costs, and other income.”

The Hidden Wealth Solution: Three Retirement Planning Moves for 2027

The COLA announcement is a good time to review your retirement finances. Here are three areas that Chuck Oliver and The Hidden Wealth Solution say to focus on.

Calculate Your Real Increase: Focus on how much your monthly deposit will increase after Medicare and taxes, not just the COLA percentage. Compare this extra income to your expected 2027 expenses such as housing, healthcare, and insurance. If you have money left over, use it to build your emergency savings, cover higher costs, or reduce how much you take from your investments.

Review Withdrawals and Taxes: A higher Social Security benefit might let you take less from your IRA or 401(k), but required minimum distributions may still apply. Think about whether a Roth conversion makes sense. Converting to a Roth usually means paying taxes now, which can affect how much of your Social Security benefits are taxable and what you pay for Medicare premiums. A year-end tax projection can help retirees determine whether withdrawals or conversions make financial sense before December 31. Be sure to inquire about strategic tax savings planning that can save taxes on Roth conversions, Social Security income, and avoid higher Medicare premiums when done correctly.

Check Your Long-Term Purchasing Power: Social Security helps with inflation, but you still need to plan for rising healthcare costs, expenses, and market fluctuations. Keep some cash reserves, review your spending, and adjust your investments as needed to protect your buying power. Don’t overlook the “Widow’s penalty” and learn what you can do to protect the surviving spouse from lost income and increased taxes!

Those approaching retirement should also reconsider when to claim their benefits. According to the SSA, delaying Social Security past full retirement age can increase benefits by up to 8% per year until age 70 for those born in 1943 or later. Delaying benefits is not right for everyone, but waiting to claim can have a bigger long-term effect on your retirement income than a COLA increase.

What Should Retirees Do When the 2027 COLA Takes Effect?

Retirees should verify their updated benefits through the Social Security Administration’s “my Social Security” account or annual notice. They should then calculate how the increase affects their monthly deposits after Medicare deductions and adjust their household budgets accordingly.

Beyond immediate expenses, retirees should review whether their current income and tax strategy still support their long-term financial goals. Changes in Social Security benefits can influence decisions involving retirement withdrawals, taxes, and healthcare costs.

Chuck Oliver of The Hidden Wealth Solution emphasizes the importance of considering Social Security as part of a broader retirement income strategy. His podcast, The Hidden Wealth Solution, which has surpassed 100 episodes, explores subjects such as retirement planning, taxation, and wealth preservation.

The 2027 COLA may provide meaningful relief for retirees facing rising living costs, but a larger monthly benefit does not automatically translate into greater financial security. Its real value depends on how effectively retirees incorporate the increase into their overall financial plans.

About Chuck Oliver

Chuck Oliver is the founder and CEO of The Hidden Wealth Solution, a nationally recognized wealth strategy firm specializing in tax-efficient retirement and legacy planning. A two-time best-selling author, national radio host, and lifelong entrepreneur, Chuck helps clients across the U.S. reduce taxes, minimize market risk, and create lasting financial confidence. His passion for empowering others to overcome financial uncertainty drives his belief that true wealth is built through clarity, confidence, and capability.

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