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Update: The FAA on Friday evening lifted the emergency ground stop that had been issued for all U.S. flights earlier in the day. For the updated story, click here.

Original story:

The Federal Aviation Administration has issued an emergency ground stop for all flights in the United States for “extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety.”

The alert, issued at 12:54 p.m., applied to all aircraft operations at all airports until further notice, the alert said.

Multiple reports indicated the rare nationwide ground stop was due to a communication issue related to air traffic control.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy wrote in a post on X: “The @FAANews issued a nationwide ground stop for all U.S. airports following a communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers. FAA technicians are investigating the issue. We will provide immediate updates as we have them.”

The original alert from the FAA read: “Due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety. Attention all aircraft operators, by order of the Federal Aviation Command Center all airports are ground stopped. All departing traffic should remain ground stopped until further notice. Inbound international flights will be managed on a case by case basis.”

Los Angeles International Airport posted on X advising travelers to contact their airlines for flight status updates: “Travel Advisory: The Federal Aviation Administration has issued a nationwide ground stop affecting flights departing from LAX. Please anticipate delays and contact your airline for flight status. Updates to follow.”

Similarly, Hollywood Burbank Airport posted on X: “Be sure to check with your airline for updates concerning delays on flights this afternoon. The FAA has issued a nationwide ground stop due to an equipment outage.”

About 3,100 aircraft bound for U.S. airports were in the air when the nationwide ground stop was ordered, according to the live air traffic radar service Flight Radar 24.

Denver pilots were told the stop could be in effect until 10 p.m. local time, according to the Air Traffic Control app.

Rep. Jake Ellzey, R-Texas, said the FAA confirmed the ground stop was caused by equipment failure.

“Don’t listen to any other rumors,” Ellzey said in a video on X. “Aircraft that are currently airborne are going to be allowed to land, but this is an FAA ground stop for equipment failure. Don’t fear this is something else.”

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin told reporters in a press briefing the outages knocked out radio and some radar at air traffic control centers, starting in Chicago, New York and Boston.

Officials are investigating what caused the outage but there was no indication yet of a threat.

“We’re not ruling out anything at this point,” Mullin said. “The first thing is the safety of everybody that is flying. We are assured that everybody is safe. Everybody that’s in the air, we’re going to get you on the ground and we’re going to do it in a safe manner.”

“We want to assure the American people … this isn’t another 9/11,” Mullin said. “I think that’s what a lot of people are trying to make a comparison to, and that’s not the case.”

President Donald Trump has been briefed on the situation, the secretary said.

Mullin denied any connection to Microsoft’s outage the day before that took Outlook and other programs offline for most of the day.

Other agencies assisting the FAA were the State Department and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

Some international flights were allowed to depart on a case-by-case basis after the ground stop was issued, Flightradar24 reported.

ABC News and multiple other media outlets reported this is only the third nationwide ground stop ever, with the first being trigged by the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001: “This is the second time since Sept. 11, 2001, that the FAA has ordered a nationwide ground stop,” said an ABC News report. “The last time was in 2023, when the FAA NOTAM (Notice to Air Missions) system went down and pilots could not get their pre-departure paperwork.”

The National Weather Service said reports of its national weather radars (NEXRAD) being down were inaccurate. The radars were available to access real-time data, according to its Twin Cities location.

“There could be a specific vendor issues, but there are no nationwide NWS outages impacting radar data,” NWS Twin Cities stated on X.

Retired U.S. Gen. Mike Flynn, a former National Security advisor, said he was told the ground order would last until 11 p.m. ET. He had also received reports of military units being placed on alert, he said.

“This should all be taken very seriously,” Flynn said.

The Pentagon didn’t immediately respond to a request for information about its involvement in the ground stop.

Congressional Democrats were already calling for investigations into the situation.

“My office and I are closely monitoring the nationwide ground stop,” said New Jersey Democrat Rep. Herb Conaway. “The Trump Administration must answer for this disruption. The American people deserve a full explanation, and Congress must be immediately briefed on what went wrong and who is responsible.”

Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., a former Blackhawk pilot and Aviation Subcommittee ranking member, said she also planned to thoroughly investigate the incident, while Rep. Delia Ramirez, D-Ill., said she was “alarmed” by the news and was tracking it.

The ground stop on Friday didn’t appear to affect SpaceX’s plan to launch Starship’s 15th flight from Starbase in south Texas.

This is a breaking story and additional information will be added as it becomes available.

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