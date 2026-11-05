Semi overturns at southbound I-5, SR-14, forcing closure of truck route

A semi-truck overturned and trapped the driver on the southbound Interstate 5 to State Route 14 truck route on Thursday afternoon, according to officials with California Highway Patrol Newhall-area Office.

The call came in around 1:43 p.m., according to Officer Carlos Burgos-Lopez, spokesman for the CHP Newhall-area Office.

The man driving the semi was transporting household items at the time of the collision, Burgos-Lopez said in a follow-up interview Thursday evening.

Moderate traffic took place on the southbound Interstate 5 due to a collision involving a semi-truck on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

He was transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital for treatment of major injuries, he added.

There is a hard closure on the truck route for an unknown duration of time as of the publication of this story, he added. That closure remained in effect into Thursday evening, past 5 p.m.

The investigation is pending as of the publication of this story, Burgos-Lopez said.

This is a breaking news story, and additional information will be added as it becomes available.

Video by Habeba Mostafa/The Signal

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