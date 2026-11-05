Man arrested on suspicion of causing fear

A man was arrested on suspicion of threatening to harm a victim after two relatives were caught in a verbal altercation that escalated, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

Deputies responded to a report of a family disturbance around 2 p.m. Tuesday on the 26800 block of Canyon End Road in Canyon Country, according to an email from Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the sheriff’s station.

Deputies arrested the 48-year-old on suspicion of felony criminal threat charges.

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