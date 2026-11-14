Thousands of Flights Remain Canceled as Trump Officials Blame Aging FAA Systems and Seek Billions in Funding

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) lifted its nationwide ground stop Friday evening after a major air traffic control failure brought departures across the United States to a halt for more than four hours, leaving thousands of travelers stranded and airlines struggling to restore operations.

The disruption continued into Saturday, Nov. 14, with more than 12,500 flights canceled across the two days, according to FlightAware figures reported by ABC News early Saturday. More than 3,300 cancellations had already been recorded Saturday morning, along with additional delays.

The shutdown, which began shortly before 4 p.m. Eastern on Friday, was the longest nationwide ground stop since the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

As previously reported, the FAA initially halted departing flights nationwide because of serious safety concerns involving its air traffic control systems.

Trump Officials Blame Aging FAA Technology

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said Friday that the outage occurred while new technology was being installed into the country’s aging air traffic control infrastructure.

According to Mullin, the newer equipment overwhelmed older systems, creating intermittent communication and radar failures.

“No one was in danger; the system went down,” Mullin said. “We reacted the way we were trained to react.”

Officials said thousands of aircraft already in the air were able to land safely. Mullin added that investigators had found no evidence of a cyberattack, although the cause remained under review.

Duffy warned that similar disruptions could happen again unless Congress commits additional funding toward replacing outdated equipment.

“We didn’t think we would have this kind of outage. We did,” Duffy said, adding that officials were able to investigate the problem, restart the system and resume operations.

Airlines Face Days of Delays

Although the FAA lifted the ground stop around 8:15 p.m. Eastern Friday, normal operations did not immediately resume.

Airlines must reposition aircraft and crews, rebook stranded passengers and clear backlogs created by the shutdown. Major airports in Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Atlanta, New York and Los Angeles were among those affected.

The disruption also stranded professional and college sports teams traveling for weekend games, while cargo carriers faced delays transporting goods across the country.

On Saturday, Duffy confirmed that aircraft were again departing safely but cautioned that cancellations and delays would continue as airlines recovered.

FAA Funding and Thanksgiving Travel

The Trump administration is pressing Congress for an additional $30 billion to modernize the FAA’s air traffic control system after lawmakers previously approved $12.5 billion in funding.

Duffy has called for a $50 billion overhaul, arguing that aging communication lines, routers and other infrastructure threaten the reliability of American air travel.

Officials expect operations to stabilize before the Thanksgiving travel rush, although Duffy has not ruled out future outages.

The incident marks the first nationwide FAA ground stop since January 2023, when a malfunction involving the Notice to Air Missions system grounded departing aircraft and delayed more than 10,000 flights.

Travelers are encouraged to check directly with their airlines before heading to the airport. Under U.S. Department of Transportation refund rules, passengers whose flights are canceled are entitled to refunds if they choose not to accept alternative transportation.

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