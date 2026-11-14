Nigerian Singer Tems Will Oversee the Film’s Soundtrack, Featuring Burna Boy, Ayra Starr and Other African Artists Ahead of Its January 2027 Release

Nigerian singer and songwriter Tems has been named executive music producer for the upcoming film adaptation of Children of Blood and Bone, bringing some of Africa’s biggest musical talents together for the highly anticipated fantasy film.

The announcement, made Nov. 12, places the Grammy-winning artist in charge of helping shape the film’s musical direction. The soundtrack will feature Burna Boy, Ayra Starr, BNXN, Fireboy DML, Kold AF and Obongjayar, among other artists.

Tems will also contribute original music to the project, including the soundtrack’s lead single, “African Love Story,” scheduled for release Nov. 20 through RCA Records. The song was previewed in the film’s latest trailer.

Tems Brings African Music to Hollywood

The soundtrack will bring together established African stars and rising performers, highlighting the diversity of contemporary African music.

Additional featured artists include Moelogo, Daecolm, Pa Salieu, Show Dem Camp and Moonchild Sanelly. Burna Boy will also serve as the film’s executive music consultant.

For Tems, the production marks another major Hollywood project following her contribution to the 2022 Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.

Her involvement also reflects the growing international influence of Afrobeats and African musicians, whose work continues to reach audiences beyond the continent.

First look at Damson Idris, Cynthia Erivo, Amandla Stenberg, Viola Davis, and more in Gina Prince-Bythewood’s Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

The film’s musical direction is particularly significant given its cultural foundation, which draws heavily from West African traditions and mythology.

‘Children of Blood and Bone’ Arrives in January

Based on Nigerian-American author Tomi Adeyemi’s bestselling novel, Children of Blood and Bone follows Zélie, a young woman fighting to restore magic to the fictional kingdom of Orïsha after it was violently stripped from her people.

The story explores oppression, identity, resistance and the struggle to reclaim cultural power.

Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, the film features an ensemble cast led by Thuso Mbedu, Damson Idris, Amandla Stenberg and Tosin Cole. Viola Davis, Idris Elba, Regina King, Cynthia Erivo and Chiwetel Ejiofor also appear in the adaptation. Children of Blood and Bone+1

The film is scheduled to arrive in U.S. theaters on Jan. 15, 2027, including IMAX and other premium formats.

With Tems overseeing the music and an ensemble of African artists contributing to the soundtrack, the adaptation will introduce Adeyemi’s fantasy world and its African cultural influences to audiences around the world.

For the official film synopsis and trailer, visit Paramount Pictures.

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