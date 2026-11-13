Nationwide Flights Grounded Friday Amid Air Traffic Control Outage, With No Known Cause Or Timeline For Resuming Operations

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ordered a nationwide ground stop Friday, Nov. 13, suspending flight departures across the United States after a widespread communications outage disrupted regional air traffic control centers.

The unprecedented disruption left passengers stranded and flights delayed at airports nationwide as federal officials worked to determine what caused the outage and when normal operations could resume.

According to the Associated Press, the FAA issued the emergency order because of extraordinary circumstances involving flight safety. The outage affected communications at the regional centers responsible for directing aircraft traveling between airports.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said FAA technicians were investigating the technical problems. The agency had not announced a definitive timeline for lifting the restrictions.

Federal Officials Investigate FAA Communications Outage

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said officials had not determined the source of the outage but cautioned against speculation about its cause.

“We’re gonna find out what happened,” Mullin said, adding that investigators were not ruling out any possibilities.

When asked whether the outage could be connected to a separate Microsoft service disruption Thursday, Mullin said federal officials were examining all potential explanations.

However, he emphasized that there was no evidence at the time suggesting the communications failure resulted from a deliberate attack.

“There is no indication yet that this was a nefarious attack against us. It’s just a telecommunications outage,” Mullin said.

While departures remained suspended, officials were managing aircraft already in the air individually to ensure they could land safely.

First Nationwide Flight Shutdown Since 2023

Friday’s emergency order marked the first nationwide ground stop since January 2023, when a malfunction involving a critical FAA computer system forced aviation officials to suspend domestic departures.

Before that incident, the federal government had not ordered a nationwide flight shutdown since the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

The latest disruption comes as airlines and airports prepare for increased passenger traffic ahead of Thanksgiving, one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

Passengers scheduled to travel Friday, including those departing from Texas airports, were advised to check directly with their airlines before heading to the airport.

Travelers can also monitor disruptions and updated flight information through the FAA’s official air traffic report.

Federal authorities have not identified the underlying cause of the outage, and the investigation remains ongoing.

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