Georgia Gov.-Elect Defends Tyler Perry’s Transition Team Appointment, Citing His Business Influence and Community Contributions

Georgia Gov.-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms is defending her decision to appoint filmmaker and entertainment mogul Tyler Perry to her transition team, citing his economic influence in Atlanta and longstanding contributions to local communities.

During an appearance on Yung Joc & The Streetz Morning Takeover, Bottoms addressed questions surrounding Perry’s selection as one of 10 co-chairs of her incoming administration’s transition effort.

“Tyler is, one, a great friend. He’s a great human being. He has a multi-billion-dollar business in the heart of Atlanta,” Bottoms said.

The former Atlanta mayor emphasized that Perry’s involvement goes beyond their personal relationship, pointing to the jobs and business opportunities created through Tyler Perry Studios.

“He does a lot on behalf of the community. He employs a lot of people; he supports a lot of small businesses over at his studio. So it makes sense that he would be a part of it,” she added.

Perry Joins Georgia’s Promise Transition Team

Bottoms announced her transition initiative, Georgia’s Promise, on Nov. 6, three days after winning Georgia’s gubernatorial election.

The team is responsible for preparing her administration to take office in January 2027, including evaluating potential candidates for senior government positions and recommending leaders for state agencies.

Perry joins several prominent business and public service figures, including Home Depot co-founder Arthur Blank, former Walgreens Boots Alliance CEO Rosalind Brewer, former Georgia state Sen. Jason Carter and nonprofit leader Michelle Nunn.

Bottoms also clarified that the 10 co-chairs will not be the only people involved in shaping her administration.

“These are just co-chairs. This is not the entire team,” she explained.

According to Bottoms, approximately 100 additional individuals could participate in the broader transition effort.

The initiative also includes honorary co-chairs such as U.S. Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, former Georgia governors and civil rights leader Andrew Young.

Perry Faces Ongoing Sexual Misconduct Lawsuits

Perry’s appointment comes as the entertainment executive faces two civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct, bringing additional scrutiny to his role in the incoming administration.

In June 2025, actor Derek Dixon filed a $260 million lawsuit accusing Perry of sexual harassment, assault and retaliation. A separate lawsuit filed by actor Mario Rodriguez also alleges sexual misconduct.

Perry has denied the accusations through his legal representatives. The allegations have not been established as findings of wrongdoing.

Despite the legal controversy, Bottoms has maintained that Perry’s business experience and philanthropic work make him a valuable addition to the transition.

His appointment places one of Atlanta’s most influential entertainment executives among the leaders helping prepare Georgia’s next administration, as Bottoms assembles a team that spans business, government, entertainment and community organizations.

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