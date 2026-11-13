San Antonio and Federal Officials Are Negotiating a Temporary Construction Pause, but No Agreement Is Finalized

San Antonio’s legal challenge to a proposed Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention center on the East Side could result in a temporary construction pause as federal officials agree to examine the project’s environmental impacts.

The City Attorney’s Office confirmed Thursday, Nov. 12, that San Antonio is negotiating with the U.S. Department of Justice to pause its lawsuit while environmental reviews are conducted.

However, city attorneys emphasized that the agreement has not been finalized and its terms remain under discussion. The office said it was encouraged by progress toward environmental compliance.

The proposed facility, located at 542 S.E. Loop 410 Access Road, would convert a nearly 640,000-square-foot warehouse into a detention center capable of holding approximately 1,000 to 1,500 detainees daily.

The federal government purchased the property for $66.1 million and awarded a $17.3 million conversion contract to GardaWorld Federal Services.

City’s Lawsuit Challenges Environmental Compliance

San Antonio filed its federal lawsuit Oct. 13, arguing that the Department of Homeland Security failed to comply with the National Environmental Policy Act, which requires federal agencies to evaluate potential environmental consequences before undertaking certain major projects.

The city has raised concerns about the warehouse’s ability to accommodate a large detention population, including demands on water and wastewater infrastructure, traffic and surrounding neighborhoods.

The project has faced months of opposition from residents and elected officials in District 2, represented by Councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez.

Community members have questioned the placement of a large federal detention facility in a historically Black and Latino area, particularly near schools, churches and residential neighborhoods.

The proposed East Side ICE detention facility at 542 S.E. Loop 410 in San Antonio, where federal officials plan to convert a large warehouse into a processing center capable of holding up to 1,500 people. PHOTO: Loopnet

Before filing suit, city officials sent five letters requesting project details, environmental documentation and opportunities for public input without receiving the answers they sought.

Agreement Remains Under Negotiation

During a Nov. 9 appearance on Texas Public Radio’s The Source, Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones said DHS had agreed to conduct an environmental review.

“DHS has said that they will comply and do an environmental review, and so that was the whole crux of the case,” Jones said.

In an Oct. 22 court filing, San Antonio informed U.S. District Judge Jason K. Pulliam that negotiations could eliminate the immediate need for emergency court intervention.

Pulliam subsequently put the emergency relief deadline on hold and ordered both sides to provide a status update by noon Nov. 30.

Although the proposed agreement could temporarily stop construction, an environmental review would not automatically cancel the detention center. Federal officials could still pursue the project after completing the review.

For now, the city continues monitoring the facility as negotiations proceed, with the possibility of further legal action if federal officials fail to comply.

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