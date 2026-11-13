The Supreme Court’s Longest-Serving Justice Will Lead a Weeklong Seminar on American Political Thought, Black Intellectual History and Constitutional Equality

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is heading back to the classroom next year, this time to teach a seminar on race, equality and American political thought at the University of Texas at Austin.

Thomas, the longest-serving member of the nation’s highest court, will teach a one-credit undergraduate course titled Equality and the New Birth of Freedom from Feb. 1–5, 2027.

The seminar, offered through UT Austin’s School of Civic Leadership, will examine the development of American ideas about freedom and equality, from the nation’s founding through the Civil War and into modern constitutional debates.

According to the American Bar Association Journal, 65 students applied for the course, with only 17 selected to participate.

Black History In The Classroom

The course will examine writings and speeches from prominent Black intellectuals and civil rights leaders, including Frederick Douglass, Booker T. Washington, W.E.B. Du Bois, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X.

Students will also study how debates over race and equality have shaped recent Supreme Court decisions.

Thomas will conduct two hours of instruction daily during the five-day seminar. Students will also meet with Justin Dyer, dean of UT Austin’s School of Civic Leadership.

The course places Thomas, one of the Supreme Court’s most influential conservative voices, at the center of discussions about Black political thought and constitutional equality.

A Justice With A Contested Record On Race

Thomas became the second Black justice in Supreme Court history when he joined the Court in 1991, succeeding civil rights attorney and Justice Thurgood Marshall.

Throughout his tenure, Thomas has advanced a conservative interpretation of the Constitution that has frequently placed him at odds with civil rights organizations and supporters of race-conscious government policies.

In 2023, Thomas joined the Supreme Court’s majority inStudents for Fair Admissions v. Harvard, which sharply restricted the use of race in college admissions. In a concurring opinion, he argued against race-based admissions preferences and defended a constitutional approach emphasizing individual equality.

Supporters of his jurisprudence argue that government should treat individuals equally without racial classifications. Critics contend that such an approach can overlook the enduring effects of historical discrimination.

The controversy surrounding Florida’s St. Patrick’s Day parade offers an example of the limits of this colorblind approach by treating everyone equally under the same umbrella of rules does not necessarily mean everyone experiences those rules equally. Critics argue that Thomas and his supporters confuse equal treatment on paper with actual equality, ignoring the historical disadvantages that continue to shape people’s lives.

Those competing views make Thomas’ upcoming seminar particularly notable as universities and policymakers continue debating how American history, race and civil rights should be taught.

A Return To UT Austin

Thomas previously visited UT Austin in April 2026, when he spoke with students and legal professionals about constitutional interpretation and the Supreme Court’s history.

His February seminar will offer a smaller group of undergraduate students the opportunity to engage directly with a sitting Supreme Court justice.

The course comes as UT Austin eliminates African American and Mexican American studies majors amid broader restrictions on diversity, equity and inclusion programs across the UT System, including UT San Antonio.

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