Jamie Foxx Welcomes Third Child at 58

Jamie Foxx Welcomes Third Child With Alyce Huckstepp, Credits Al Pacino for Easing His Concerns About Fatherhood Later in Life

Oscar-winning actor Jamie Foxx is a father of three after reportedly welcoming a new baby with girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp at age 58.

The news was first reported Wednesday, Nov. 4, by PEOPLE, which confirmed the birth through sources close to the couple. The child is Foxx’s third and his first with Huckstepp, 31.

The couple has not publicly disclosed the baby’s name, sex or date of birth. Foxx’s representatives had not publicly confirmed the arrival as of Wednesday.

Foxx already has two daughters from previous relationships: Corinne, 32, whom he shares with Connie Kline, and Anelise, 18, whom he shares with Kristin Grannis.

The actor has frequently spoken about his close relationship with his daughters, including their support during his recovery from a serious medical emergency in 2023.

Al Pacino Gives Jamie Foxx Perspective on Fatherhood

Although becoming a father again at 58 might give some parents pause, Foxx said a conversation with legendary actor Al Pacino helped put his age into perspective.

During a September appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Foxx reflected on preparing to raise another child more than three decades after becoming a father for the first time.

“I wasn’t on the fence about it, but you know, being 58, you know what I’m saying?” Foxx told Kimmel. “I wasn’t on the fence, but I did run into Al Pacino. So if I was ever on the fence, I wasn’t on the fence when I talked to him.”

Pacino, now 86, welcomed his youngest son, Roman, in 2023 at age 83. The two Academy Award winners previously worked together in the 1999 football drama Any Given Sunday.

Foxx also joked about how his parenting responsibilities might look as he approaches his 70s.

“If I’m 58, in 12 years, I’ll be 70,” he said, imagining himself with a blanket over his legs and a serving of tapioca pudding.

The comedian also joked that he would soon be returning to the school drop-off line, something he had already experienced while raising his older daughters.

A New Chapter for Jamie Foxx and Alyce Huckstepp

Foxx and Huckstepp were first romantically linked in 2022, although their relationship has largely remained private.

The couple reportedly separated briefly before reconciling in 2025. In May 2026, TMZ reported that they were expecting their first child together.

The newest addition comes three years after Foxx experienced a life-threatening medical emergency involving a brain bleed that led to a stroke.

The actor later documented his recovery in his 2024 Netflix comedy special, Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was…, describing the health scare and the role his family played in helping him recover.

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