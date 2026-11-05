Dairy Days, DiwaliSA, & Veteran’s Day: This Week in San Antonio

Starting off November Strong With Community, Culture and Veterans

November is off to a strong start with another week of free and affordable events and activities happening across the city. From Diwali San Antonio’s colorful Festival of Lights at Hemisfair to an outdoor movie night at Mission Marquee Plaza, there’s plenty happening around town.

Don’t forget! Thanksgiving break just around the corner, families can also start planning ahead with $3 Thanksgiving camp offering activities for kids while school is out.

Veterans Day is also coming up on Wednesday, Nov. 11, honoring those who have served our country. Click HERE to check out Veterans Day freebies, discounts and special offers for veterans and active-duty military members.

This Week’s Calendar of Events: November 5- November 12

Thursday, November 5

Downtown Thursday

Where: Downtown San Antonio | When: Thursdays | After 5 p.m.

Downtown Thursday

Downtown Thursday continues with specials and programming from more than 30 restaurants, shops, arts organizations and other downtown businesses. Visitors can find food and drink specials, arts and cultural programming, live entertainment and family-friendly activities, along with free parking after 5 p.m. at participating City-owned facilities.

Saturday, November 7

Dairy Days at Phil Hardberger Park

Where: Voelcker Homestead Trailhead, 1021 Voelcker Lane | When: Saturday, Nov. 7 | 9 a.m.–noon

Celebrate San Antonio’s farming history with a free family event featuring a petting zoo, live music, storytelling, crafts, agricultural demonstrations and a plant giveaway while supplies last. No registration required.

Visit the official event page.

Flag to Tackle Football Clinic

Where: Lackland Terrace Park Softball Fields, 7902 Westshire | When: Saturday, Nov. 7 | 10:30 a.m.–noon

Children ages 6–13 can learn football fundamentals, techniques and confidence-building skills through a free, non-padded clinic hosted with Coach Hop Sports Academy. Registration is required.

Visit the clinic registration information.

Mission Marquee Plaza Farmers & Artisans Market

Where: Mission Marquee Plaza, 3100 Roosevelt Ave. | When: Saturday, Nov. 7 | 9 a.m.–1 p.m.

Farmers & Artisans Market. Mission Marquee Plaza

Shop fresh, locally sourced foods, handmade crafts and products from local vendors at the free Farmers & Artisans Market. The morning begins with a yoga or Zumba class at 9 a.m., welcoming all fitness levels. Seasonal tree adoptions will also be offered by San Antonio Parks and Recreation. Admission and parking are free, and pets are welcome.

Visit the Mission Marquee Plaza Facebook page for event updates.

Mission MarqueeOutdoor Family Film Series: Toy Story 5

Where: Mission Marquee Plaza, 3100 Roosevelt Ave. | When: Saturday, Nov. 7 | 6–10 p.m.

Join the City of San Antonio World Heritage Office for a free outdoor screening of Toy Story 5 on the historic 1948 jumbo screen. Bring blankets, lawn chairs or a picnic and enjoy entertainment and food trucks before the movie begins shortly after dusk. Admission and parking are free, and pets are welcome.

Visit the Mission Marquee Plaza Outdoor Family Film Series for more information and updates.

Diwali San Antonio Festival of Lights

Where: Arneson River Theatre, 418 Villita St., and Hemisfair Civic Park, 210 S. Alamo St. | When: Saturday, Nov. 7 | 4:30 p.m.–midnight

Celebrate Indian culture at San Antonio’s annual Festival of Lights, featuring a river parade, live music, traditional dance, food, colorful decorations and cultural performances. The free celebration is hosted by Anuja SA and the City of San Antonio.

Visit the official DiwaliSA website for event details

Monday, November 9

Sam Houston High School Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Where: Sam Houston High School, 4635 E. Houston St. | When: Monday, Nov. 9 | 5 p.m.

San Antonio ISD will celebrate the completion of major renovations at Sam Houston High School on Monday, Nov. 9. Screenshot/ SAISD via Facebook

San Antonio ISD invites the community to celebrate the unveiling of major renovations at Sam Houston High School, including a new blackbox theater, dance studio, competition gymnasium and redesigned student entrance. The improvements were funded through the district’s 2020 Bond Program. The event is free and open to the public.

Read more about the renovations .

Wednesday, November 11

Veterans Day Troop Trek

Where: Woodlawn Lake Park Gym, 219 Alexander Ave. | When: Wednesday, Nov. 11 | 6:30–8:30 p.m.

Honor veterans and active-duty service members with a free community fitness event featuring a tribute workout, 1.5-mile walk or ruck march, military resource fair and health screenings. Open to all ages; no registration required.

Click here to visit the official event page.

Coming Up…

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Turkey Bingo

Where: Wheatley Heights Sports Complex, 200 Noblewood Drive | When: Friday, Nov. 13 | 10 a.m.–noon

Adults ages 55 and older can enjoy a free bingo event for a chance to win a Thanksgiving turkey, with light refreshments provided. Advance registration is required.

View registration details.

SA Veterans Day at Hemisfair

Where: Civic Park at Hemisfair, 210 S. Alamo St. | When: Saturday, Nov. 14 | Noon–6 p.m.

SA Veterans Day at Hemisfair Returns Nov. 14 With Free Celebration Photo: Hemisfair

SA Veterans Day at Hemisfair Returns Nov. 14 With Free Celebration. Photo: Hemisfair

Celebrate San Antonio’s military community with live entertainment, family activities and resources from veteran-serving organizations. Free admission. For more details, visit Hemisfair’s website .

Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival

Where: Houston Street, Downtown San Antonio | When: Saturday, Nov. 14 | 6 p.m.–Midnight

Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival

San Antonio’s annual free nighttime arts festival returns with live music, dance, poetry, theater, film and illuminated art installations. The celebration includes performances by URBAN-15’s Carnaval de San Antonio ensemble near the Alameda Theater.

Visit the official Luminaria website for the festival schedule and updates.

Thanksgiving Camp

Where: Participating San Antonio community centers | When: Nov. 23–25 | 7:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m. daily

San Antonio Offers $3 Thanksgiving Camps for Children Ages 6–14

Children ages 6–14 can participate in sports, games, crafts and seasonal activities for $3 per child per day. Lunch and snacks are included.

Click here to find participating locations and register.

The post Dairy Days, DiwaliSA, & Veteran’s Day: This Week in San Antonio appeared first on saobserver.