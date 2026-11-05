Cynthia Erivo Joins Snoop Dogg Biopic as Tupac’s Mother

The Wicked Star Will Portray Black Panther Activist Afeni Shakur Alongside a Growing Cast Bringing Hip-Hop’s Biggest Names to the Screen

Cynthia Erivo is trading the Land of Oz for the world of West Coast hip-hop.

The Emmy, Tony and Grammy Award-winning actress has joined the cast of Universal Pictures’ upcoming Snoop Dogg biopic, Snoop, where she will portray Afeni Shakur, the late mother of legendary rapper Tupac Shakur.

The casting announcement, first reported by The Hollywood Reporter, adds another major name to the film, which is currently in production in Southern California.

Erivo, a three-time Academy Award nominee best known for her portrayal of Elphaba in Wicked, will appear alongside Camron Jones, who has been cast as Tupac.

Star-Studded Cast Brings Hip-Hop History to Life

The film follows Snoop Dogg’s rise from Long Beach, California, to international stardom, revisiting the artists, family members and music industry figures who helped shape his career.

Jonathan Daviss, known for his role in Netflix’s Outer Banks, will portray Snoop Dogg, while Myles Bullock Be takes on the role of Dr. Dre.

Lauren London will play Snoop’s late mother, Beverly Tate, with Algee Smith portraying Warren G.

Additional cast members include Tre Hale as Death Row Records co-founder Suge Knight, Laya DeLeon Hayes as Snoop’s wife, Shante Broadus, Olly Sholotan as Kurupt and Jonica Booth as rapper The Lady of Rage. Corey Champagne will portray Nate Dogg.

The film is directed by Craig Brewer, whose previous work includes Hustle & Flow and Coming 2 America. Snoop Dogg is also producing the project alongside Brian Grazer, Allan Mandelbaum and Death Row Pictures president Sara Ramaker.

Cynthia Erivo Takes On Afeni Shakur’s Legacy

Erivo’s portrayal of Afeni Shakur brings one of hip-hop’s most influential mothers and political activists into the story.

Before becoming widely recognized as Tupac’s mother, Afeni was an activist with the Black Panther Party. Her political involvement, personal struggles and commitment to her son’s legacy shaped a life that extended well beyond the music industry.

Tupac famously honored his mother in his 1995 song “Dear Mama,” reflecting on their relationship, financial hardships and the sacrifices she made while raising him.

Afeni Shakur, who died May 2 in Sausalito.

Their relationship was also explored in the 2023 FX documentary series Dear Mama, directed by Allen Hughes, which examined Afeni’s activism alongside Tupac’s rise to fame.

Following Tupac’s death in 1996, Afeni worked to preserve his music and legacy until her death in May 2016.

For Erivo, the role adds another historically significant figure to her acting career. She previously portrayed abolitionist Harriet Tubman in the 2019 film Harriet and singer Aretha Franklin in the television series Genius: Aretha.

Snoop Dogg Biopic Set for August 2027 Release

Erivo’s casting comes as the actress prepares for several additional projects, including the film adaptation of Children of Blood and Bone, featuring Viola Davis, Idris Elba, Regina King, Amandla Stenberg and other major Hollywood names.

Meanwhile, Snoop will revisit a defining period in hip-hop history, including the relationships between Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre and Tupac during the rise of West Coast rap in the 1990s.

Universal Pictures has scheduled the film for a theatrical release on August 6, 2027

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