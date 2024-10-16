Feed the world, save the planet: Congressman Panetta stops at Braga Fresh in Soledad

Beneath a clear bright sky, Congressman Jimmy Panetta (CA-19) leaned over a field of sweet baby broccoli at Braga Fresh , home of Josie’s Organics salad and vegetable kits, in Soledad.

The nutritious crop is part of Braga Fresh’s regenerative agriculture trials and the tour, organized by the Farm Journal Foundation, demonstrated how agricultural research and innovation benefit farms both in the United States and abroad and global food and nutrition security.

"Agricultural research being conducted here in the U.S. benefits American farmers, as well as farmers in developing countries where hunger and malnutrition are unfortunately rising,” said Colby Pereira, Chief Operating Officer at Braga Fresh and Farmer Ambassador with Farm Journal Foundation.

“Farmers all over the world are coping with high input costs and increasingly difficult weather and market conditions. We need to be able to access the latest innovations, to ensure that we can be profitable and build sustainable livelihoods and continue to produce enough food to meet rising global demand.”

High return

Agricultural research has one of the highest returns of any public investment, returning on average $20 in benefits for every $1 invested, according to the Farm Journal Foundation using data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Despite the benefits, public funding for agricultural research has been declining over the past two decades.

The Farm Journal Foundation argues that Congress could use the Farm Bill to help reverse this trend by increasing support for the Foundation for Food and Agriculture Research, a public-private partnership and fully fund Feed the Future, the U.S. government’s global hunger and food security initiative aimed at improving local agriculture and food systems to reduce hunger and drive economic growth.

The program not only supports international agriculture research, according to the Farm Journal Foundation, but works to deploy these solutions to smallholder farmers who struggle with low productivity.

Regenerative Agriculture trials on Braga Fresh

During the tour, Panetta was shown how regenerative agriculture methods like low soil tillage and cover cropping and the use of agricultural technology can produce not only tasty and resilient crops but also reduce CO2 emissions and rebuild soil health.

There are numerous benefits to regenerative farming, explained Kyle Harmon, director of farming at Braga Fresh.

“Our carbon output is reduced; CO2 is being reduced. Our fertilizer inputs are reduced, and our water savings have increased so we’re using less water to get more productive ground,” Harmon said. “We’re not doing any deep tillage so our soil structures stay intact, and we get a more biodiverse microbiome in the soil.”

Instead of sustaining the current system, regenerative practices improve it, explained Katie Chiapuzio, director of environmental science at Braga Fresh.

“We are trying to create a soil that is better than the soil we found; we are trying to build our microbiome, build our soil health in hopes that we can get to a system where the soil and the plant can take care of each other and we don’t have to rely as much on inputs or any sort of interaction and the plant has a better chance at survival.”

There is also a lot of resilience in regenerative farming to climate change, she added.

Braga Fresh started with one trial crop in 2021 and now have over 80 acres across different locations, each with their own geography and micro-climate.

“How regenerative works in Soledad versus how it works in San Ardo may be completely different,” said Kori Tuggle, vice president of marketing and product development, adding they are even experimenting with different micro-climates on either side of Highway 101.

Part of the tour included a demonstration of a laser weeder. A machine that slowly moves through rows of fragile organic salad greens, zapping pesky weeds from above.

That machine alone required an investment of $1.2 million but replaces a crew of at least 25 people, explained Tuggle.

“Dense crops like this typically require hand-weeding, so people are bent over, which is not ergonomically beneficial.”

After the tour, Panetta, who is co-chair and founder of the Agriculture Research Caucus in Congress, said what Braga Fresh is doing demonstrates the major impact farmers in the Salinas Valley have on the world.

“This is the Salad Bowl of the World, not necessarily because of the federal government but because of the innovation of the producers, the farmers, the ranchers, the farmworkers that are here on the ground," he said. "The least we can do in the United States Congress is support them accordingly with the necessary investment to help them continue this sort of productivity.”

