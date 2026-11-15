Democrat Sean Frame, left, conceded Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, to Republican incumbent Roger Niello in the race for California’s 6th Senate District. Sacramento Bee

Democrat Sean Frame conceded Saturday in his closely contested race against Republican state Sen. Roger Niello, ending his bid to unseat the incumbent in California’s 6th Senate District, where the outcome remained too close for the Associated Press to call.

Frame announced his concession Saturday afternoon in a social media post, thanking supporters for helping his campaign come within striking distance of an upset victory.

“It is with a heavy heart that we must concede in our campaign for California state Senate,” Frame wrote. “I want you to know that what we did together came very close to ending in an unprecedented win, but sadly we came up just short.”

Niello, R-Fair Oaks, led Frame 50.6% to 49.4%, according to the latest results from the California Secretary of State’s Office. Fewer than 5,000 votes separate the candidates.

The Associated Press had not called the race as of Saturday afternoon, with an estimated 93.2% of votes counted, meaning nearly 29,000 votes have yet to be tallied. Election officials in Sacramento and Placer counties were expected to release their next updates Tuesday.

The 6th Senate District includes Roseville, Folsom and Rancho Cordova, among other communities in Sacramento and Placer counties. The district had a narrow Republican voter registration advantage heading into the election.

Niello, a former Assembly member who was elected to the Senate in 2022, took over as leader of California’s Senate Republicans on Wednesday as his race for reelection remained undecided.

Frame, a former Placerville school board member and multimedia design specialist for the Sacramento County Office of Education, mounted a stronger-than-expected challenge after receiving just 28.5% of the vote in the June primary.

In his concession statement, Frame said his campaign reached voters who had rarely been contacted by political campaigns.

“Nonetheless, we should all be proud of what we did,” Frame wrote. “We knocked on 50,000 doors, engaged communities and people who have never had meaningful political contact, built capacity for future organizing and elections, and discussed real and concrete solutions to the social and financial challenges facing all of us in this new gilded age.”

Frame urged his supporters to remain politically active despite the loss.

“Stay in the fight. Keep wanting more for people you don’t know and may never meet. Despite all the press to the contrary, most people are basically good,” he wrote.

The Bee’s Stephen Hobbs contributed to this story.