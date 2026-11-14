A Sacramento sushi restaurant announced Friday that it will permanently close Sunday.

Hinoka Sushi announced the pending closure on Facebook.

“It has been an incredible journey, and we are truly grateful for all the memories we’ve created together,” the post read. “Come join us this weekend for one last meal, one last sushi roll, and one last celebration at Hinoka.”

The restaurant is located at 7311 W. Stockton Blvd. near Highway 99 and Calvine Road.

“This is not the end, but the beginning of a new chapter. Stay tuned for something exciting” the post read.