Sacramento’s rank as the No. 1 asthma capitol in the West for reasons that include poor air quality, few asthma specialists and low RSV vaccination rates. Mladen Mitrinovic/Fotolia/TNS

Sacramento-area hospitals should prepare for a spike in asthma-related visits as the fall and winter months bring in the start of respiratory infection season.

The season can be particularly tough on people with a respiratory illness, such as asthma.

Nearly 28 million people living in the United States have asthma, which equals about 8 out of 100 people, a new report found. Prevalence rates differ significantly by socioeconomic status, race, ethnicity, age and sex.

A 2026 report by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America ranked the largest 100 cities in the contiguous United States by how challenging they are to live in if you have asthma.

Sacramento was No. 10 on the national list and No. 1 on the list of cities in the West, the foundation said.

The report also ranked Fresno No. 12 on the national list and No. 2 on the list of cities in the West.

The rankings are based on asthma rates, emergency room visits and death rates, which were release in an in-depth report by the Foundation.

“In the United States, 1 in 12 people have asthma and between 9 and 11 people die each day from asthma,” said Asthma and Allergy Foundation president Kenneth Mendez.

“More than 28 million people in the US with asthma face missed days of school and work, emergency room visits, and hospitalizations.”

Why did Sacramento and California rank so high?

Risk factors for Sacramento and California’s Central Valley include poor air quality, few asthma specialists and low respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccination rates, which can lead to higher asthma rates and emergencies, the report said.

Sacramento Bee meteorologist Sean Macaday said the city’s location in the “bowl” between the Sierra Nevada and the Coast Ranges is also to blame, The Bee previously reported.

During sunny and warm summer days, the atmosphere stabilizes, Macaday said, and in turn traps pollutants from car exhausts, ground-level ozone and pollen in the bowl.

Successful asthma management includes specialized care between a person with asthma and health care team members like pulmonologists, allergists and immunologists, the report said.

Fresno topped the list for having the fewest asthma specialists across all cities in the nation, while Sacramento ranked No. 10 on the same list.

On the list for U.S. cities with the lowest vaccination rates for RSV, Sacramento ranked No. 6.

What are common asthma triggers?

Dust, mold, ragweed pollen, extreme weather, volatile organic compounds and other environmental and community factors can make living with asthma more challenging, the report stated.

Those who are the most at risk are children, older adults, people with lung or heart disease, are pregnant, have lower incomes, or who live or work outside.

Dust:

Dust particles and dust mites in indoor spaces like bedrooms are common spaces for asthma triggers, and includes animal dander, scents and chemicals.

Mold:

Mold spores can worsen asthma and allergies by irritating airways. Mold growth from indoor and outdoor spaces can stem from decomposing plant matter, rain and humidity from reduced air conditioning.

Ragweed pollen:

Ragweed pollen is the most common fall airborne allergen and peaks in September.

Extreme weather:

Thunderstorms, wildfire smoke, sudden drops in temperatures, lingering humidity and heat can all contribute to worsening asthma symptoms.

Poor air quality:

Air pollution from city traffic, chemical irritants from cleaning problems, and poor ventilation can add burden on lungs.

Common illnesses:

Colds, flu, COVID-19, RSV and other respiratory illnesses can spread in crowded indoor spaces like schools. People with asthma have a higher risk for developing serious complications, such as pneumonia or even death when exposed.

Where does Sacramento rank in terms of asthma-related ER visits?

Asthma-related emergency department visits often peak around September and continue to rise into winter months, including December, January, February and March, as seen in a 2021-2025 analysis of medical claims data for emergency department visits. Nationally, asthma accounts for nearly 1 million emergency department visits each year.

Sacramento ranked “worse than average” in the number of people who had asthma and in ER visits, according to the study.

Asthma-related emergency department visits often peak around September and continue to rise into the winter months as seen in a 2021-2025 analysis of medical claims data for ER visits. Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA)

The city ranked “average” for death rates linked to the disease, according to the report.

How to prevent asthma triggers, attacks and deaths

Among common seasonal vaccines for COVID-19, flu, and other respiratory infections, the FDA approved three vaccines, Abrysvo, Arexvy and mResvia, to help prevent lower respiratory tract diseases caused by the RSV virus.

“If you have asthma, work with your doctor (preferably an asthma specialist) to develop an Asthma Action Plan, take any asthma medicines as prescribed, get updated vaccines, and limit your exposure to your asthma triggers,” said Mitchell Grayson, professor of pediatrics and Chief of the Division of Allergy and Immunology at Nationwide Children’s Hospital and The Ohio State University, and chair of AAFA’s Medical Scientific Council.

“Achieving well-controlled asthma is possible when you live in a healthy environment and have access to appropriate care and treatment. Putting your plan into place now can help you stay healthy through the fall and winter.”

The report also recommends local and state investments in healthier housing and school environments, stronger air quality standards and enforcement, better health care access and coverage, support for tobacco cessation programs, addressing root causes of poverty and creating social safety net programs.