Heavy surf at Sonoma Coast State Park north of Bodega Bay on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. A beach hazard advisory is in effect along much of the Northern California coast for enormous waves. Chris Fusco/cfusco@sacbee.com

Enormous waves slammed into the Northern California coast over the weekend as the first in a series of atmospheric river storms arrived, meteorologists said.

The National Weather Service urged people to “stay away from the water” and “skip the beach” in posts to X.

“Any wrong move or stumble could turn deadly,” one post read. “No selfie is worth your life.”

Some larger waves even registered on seismic monitors near Pescadero, the weather service said.

National Weather Service offices issued warnings from Del Norte County at the Oregon border as far south as Monterey and Big Sur.

While the precise timing of each warning varies, all took effect Friday afternoon or evening and end early Sunday morning.

“Dangerously large” breaking waves from 30 to 35 feet are expected, the warnings say. Surges of waves reaching 40 to 50 feet are expected at key breakpoints.

Erratic and unpredictable large waves “can overpower swimmers, pulling people into the sea from beaches, jetties, and rocks resulting in significant physical injury and increasing the risk of drowning,” the agency warned.“ Waves can sweep across the shoreline without warning, pulling people into the sea from beaches, jetties, and rocks.”

Some coastal areas also face increased risks from sneaker waves and rip currents, the weather service said.

The first atmospheric river of a super El Niño event is expected to hit California this weekend, Sacramento Bee meteorologist Sean Macaday said.

What are sneaker waves?

Sneaker waves are sudden waves that can sweep up a beach much farther than expected, potentially washing beach-goers out to sea, the National Weather Service said.

Someone swept into the ocean by a sneaker wave is at risk of succumbing to extremely cold water temperatures, the agency said.

A sneaker wave may be preceded by 20 to 30 minutes of normal, smaller waves.

Sneaker waves also can roll heavy, wet logs on a beach on top of beach-goers, the agency said. The logs can knock people over or pin them.

“Stay off of jetties, piers, rocks, and other waterside infrastructure. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous surf, and never turn your back on the ocean,” the agency advised.

What are rip currents?

Rip currents are “powerful, narrow channels of fast-moving water” that happen on the coasts of the U.S. and in the Great Lakes, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

About 100 people are killed by rip currents each year in the U.S., NOAA reported. Lifeguards rescue thousands of people from rip currents annually.

Experts say people can take steps to stay safe from rip currents, including: