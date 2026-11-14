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Sacramento
Shooting incident injures one in south Sacramento, police say
By Don Sweeney,3 days ago
A shooting late Friday night in south Sacramento left one man wounded, police said.
Sacramento police officers responded to the 7400 block of Winnett Way in the Parkway neighborhood about 10:45 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting.
Officers found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.
Police had no information about possible suspects.
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