Eastbound and westbound traffic on Interstate 80 over Donner Summit was at a standstill on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, due to hazardous winter driving conditions, California Highway Patrol said. California Highway Patrol

The season’s first atmospheric river dumped snow on the Sierra Nevada on Friday, tangling traffic, with more on the way, the National Weather Service said.

The weather service said about 11 inches of snow fell at Bear Valley and Castle Peak in the 24 hours prior to Saturday morning, with Boreal and Eagle Lakes receiving about 8 inches of snow. Kingvale recorded 7 inches, and Blue Canyon about 4 inches.

Chain controls were in effect in both directions on Interstate 80 over the Sierra on Friday night and Saturday morning, but have been lifted, the California Highway Patrol said.

However, the CHP’s Truckee station reported several crashes into ditches along the interstate and warned drivers to slow down.

Chains ares still required on Highway 50 from Twin Bridges to Meyers, with one-way controlled traffic at some points, the California Department of Transportation said.

The Nationlal Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for elevations above 6,000 feet in the northern Sierra and Lassen National Park from 4 p.m. Sunday through 10 p.m. Monday.

A new storm system is expected to dump 2 to 6 inches of snow below elevations of 6,000 feet and up to 14 inches at Lassen Peak, according to the service.

The storm systems are part of the first atmospheric river of the season, fueled in part by a record El Niño, said Sacramento Bee meteorologist Sean Macaday.