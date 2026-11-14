Marilyn Conerly takes cover under her umbrella on Capitol Mall as rain falls during an atmospheric river in the Sacramento region on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. HECTOR AMEZCUA/hamezcua@sacbee.com

Sunny skies greeted Northern California on Saturday morning following heavy rain Friday evening, but more rain is on the way, forecasters said.

The Sacramento area received up to 1.21 inches of rain in Friday’s storm, with most areas reporting just under an inch of rain, according to the California-Nevada River Forecast Center.

The rain triggered a flood advisory until 5 p.m. Friday amid reports of street flooding, The Sacramento Bee reported.

More clouds are forecast to move in overnight, with cloudy skies and more rain likely by 4 p.m. Sunday as another system moves in, according to the National Weather Service. Rainfall is expected to total between a tenth- and quarter-inch.

Moderate mountain snow and breezy winds, with gusts up to 23 mph, also are forecast, the service said. Temperatures are expected to reach up to 63 degrees.

More rain is forecast Sunday night until 4 a.m. Monday, with an overnight low of 48 degrees. Rain is possibly Monday morning before 10 a.m.

More partly sunny skies are forecast Monday and Tuesday, with rain resuming Tuesday night and into Wednesday, the agency said.

Chain controls were in effect in both directions on Interstate 80 over the Sierra Friday and early Saturday, but have been lifted, the California Highway Patrol said.

Chains are still required on U.S. 50 from Twin Bridges to Meyers, with one-way controlled traffic at some points, the California Department of Transportation said.

The storm systems are part of the first atmospheric river of the season, fueled in part by a record El Niño, said Sacramento Bee meteorologist Sean Macaday.