Rain floods a section of 38th Street near Folsom Boulevard in Sacramento on Saturday, April 11, 2026. JOSÉ LUIS VILLEGAS/jvillegas@sacbee.com

Rain returns to the Sacramento area this weekend as an atmospheric river, fueled in part by El Niño, moves in with several rounds of wet weather.

With the rains come flood risks, and how to prepare for flooding is key.

Where is the flood risk in Sacramento County? What can be done to prepare?

Here’s what you should know ahead of the rainstorms that are likely between Nov. 14-18 across California.

Where are flood risks in Sacramento County?

To see if you live in a flood-risk area, you can type your address into the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s flood map service center.

According to FEMA, here are the areas in Sacramento considered at high risk for flooding:

Where Sacramento County could flood This map shows the 100-year floodplain in Sacramento County as determined by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Areas in blue are considered at high risk for flooding, with a 1% chance of flooding annually and a 26% of flooding over the 30-year life of a mortgage. Properties in these areas are required by mortgage lenders to carry flood insurance. Use the magnifying glass to search for your address, or zoom in to see your neighborhood more closely. Toggle the basemap to see satellite imagery of the region. iFrames are not supported on this page. Source: FEMA. Map: NATHANIEL LEVINE

How can I prepare for a flood in the Sacramento area?

According to the California Department of Water Resources, you can prepare for flooding by following these three steps:

Document your belongings: Make a list of your valuables and major household items. This will help your insurance adjuster if you need to make a claim.

Make a list of your valuables and major household items. This will help your insurance adjuster if you need to make a claim. Sign up for weather alerts: Sign up through Sacramento County’s Emergency Alerts Notification System.

Sign up through Sacramento County’s Emergency Alerts Notification System. Be aware : Check to see if your home is in a flood zone.

: Check to see if your home is in a flood zone. Be prepared : Have a flood evacuation plan ready with a prepared emergency evacuation kit.

: Have a flood evacuation plan ready with a prepared emergency evacuation kit. Move belongings to a high, safe place.

Clear your gutters : Toss out any debris from gutters and downspouts to avoid an accumulation of water.

: Toss out any debris from gutters and downspouts to avoid an accumulation of water. Take care of piled leaves: Leaves can wash or blow into street gutters and block storm drains, leading to flooding.

Leaves can wash or blow into street gutters and block storm drains, leading to flooding. Take action: Evacuate when advised to do so.

Standard homeowners insurance does not cover flood damage, which means purchasing flood insurance. However, the National Flood Insurance Program has a 30-day waiting period before flood insurance policies take effect.

The city of Sacramento also recommends having an emergency flood kit on hand.

What should an emergency flood kit contain?