The Flora-Bama is on the state line near Perdido Key, Florida and Orange Beach, Alabama. Credit: Gulf Shores & Orange Beach Tourism

Ever wanted to be in two places at once? At one legendary Gulf Coast watering hole, you can do just that - complete with a cold one in hand.

Straddling the Florida–Alabama state line near Perdido Key and Orange Beach, the Flora-Bama Lounge, Package & Oyster Bar welcomes all walks of life. It’s the kind of gloriously unpretentious beach bar where sandy feet, live music 365 days a year and quirky local characters are all part of the appeal.

The institution dates back to 1964, when the Tampary family opened a small bar and package store along the newly completed highway (and newly established state line). At the time, the Florida side permitted alcohol sales while neighboring Baldwin County, Alabama, was dry - making the location particularly convenient for thirsty Alabamians and friends.

The Bushwacker, a frozen, milkshake-like cocktail is the Flora-Bama’s signature drink. Credit: Gulf Shores & Orange Beach Tourism

More than six decades later, the Flora-Bama has become a Gulf Coast landmark and coastal honky-tonk of sorts, famous for its sprawling, ramshackle atmosphere, five rowdy stages and signature events, including the annual Interstate Mullet Toss, during which contestants throw dead fish across state lines. (Yes, really.) If that doesn't appeal, there's also chili cookoffs, fishing rodeos, and beachfront concerts to consider.

Order one of the Flora-Bama's signature Bushwackers, an indulgent, boozy frozen concoction beloved in the area - then grab a spot overlooking the Gulf and settle in for some excellent people-watching. Here, it's loud, lively, a little ridiculous and entirely a product of its unique dual-state surroundings - all the things a great Southern beach bar should be.

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