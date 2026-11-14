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How to report street flooding, downed trees as storm hits Sacramento area
By Don Sweeney,13 days ago
With an atmospheric river dumping rain on the Sacramento area this weekend, how can you report street flooding and fallen trees? Here’s what to know:
Who to call about street flooding
In the city and county of Sacramento, call 311 to report street flooding, plugged storm drains and downed trees.
Don’t call 911 unless a tree has fallen on an occupied home or downed power lines.
In specific communities:
- Citrus Heights: 916-727-4770
- Elk Grove: 916-687-3005 Folsom: 916-461-6722
- Galt: 209-366-7260 or 209-366-7000 after hours
- Rancho Cordova: 916-851-8710
- Isleton: 916-777-7770
To report street flooding on highways in California, call 511.
What to do in a flood
Floods are the most common natural disaster in the U.S., according to the Department of Homeland Security. They can develop both slowly and quickly, and flash floods can come without warning.
If you’re under a flood warning or are experiencing flooding, officials say you should follow these steps to help keep you safe:
- Find safe shelter immediately.
- Don’t walk, swim or drive through floodwaters.
- Stay off bridges over fast-moving water.
- Stay in your car if it’s trapped in rapidly moving water, or go on the roof if the water is rising inside the vehicle.
- Evacuate if told to do so. Listen to local responders.
- Move to higher ground or if you’re trapped in a building, move to the highest possible level.
- Only get on your roof if necessary, and don’t climb into a closed attic.