The state Capitol is contrasted by raindrops on a car window in Sacramento on March 20, 2013. RANDY PENCH/Sacramento Bee file

With an atmospheric river dumping rain on the Sacramento area this weekend, how can you report street flooding and fallen trees? Here’s what to know:

Who to call about street flooding

In the city and county of Sacramento, call 311 to report street flooding, plugged storm drains and downed trees.

Don’t call 911 unless a tree has fallen on an occupied home or downed power lines.

In specific communities:

Citrus Heights: 916-727-4770

Elk Grove: 916-687-3005 Folsom: 916-461-6722

Galt: 209-366-7260 or 209-366-7000 after hours

Rancho Cordova: 916-851-8710

Isleton: 916-777-7770

To report street flooding on highways in California, call 511.

What to do in a flood

Floods are the most common natural disaster in the U.S., according to the Department of Homeland Security. They can develop both slowly and quickly, and flash floods can come without warning.

If you’re under a flood warning or are experiencing flooding, officials say you should follow these steps to help keep you safe: