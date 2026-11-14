Assembly Republican Leader Alexandra Macedo, R-Tulare, during the Assembly’s first meeting of the new legislative session in December 2024. Macedo has lost her reelection campaign in a stunning upset. Paul Kitagaki Jr./Sacramento Bee file

Assembly Republican Leader Alexandra Macedo, R-Tulare, suffered a stunning upset Friday in her reelection bid for her Central Valley seat, capping off what has been a disastrous legislative election for the party.

The Associated Press called the race just before 6 p.m. for Democratic challenger Hipolito Cerros, who came from behind to take the lead. He had 50.7% of ballots cast.

“While ballots are still being counted, it now appears we will fall just short in our campaign for re-election to the state Assembly,” Macedo, 32, said in a statement.

Cerros, 28, is a former small town mayor who was defeated by Macedo in the June primary and did not run a major campaign on his way to victory. The loss helps expand the Democratic majority in the Assembly that could reach a record not seen since the 1850s. Senate Minority Leader Roger Niello, R-Fair Oaks, is also at risk of losing his seat.

The district is about 45 miles southeast of Fresno and includes Hanford, Corcoran and parts of Visalia. Republicans make up 35.64% of registered voters. Democrats make up 33.21%.

“I’m ready to work to provide solutions regardless of background,” Cerros said. “My door’s always open for conversation.”

Macedo took over the top Assembly Republican job in August a major jump for a freshman lawmaker who had joined the body after securing 62.9% of ballots cast in the 2024 election against another Republican. Donald Trump received 58.1% of the vote in the district during that year.

“Serving you in Sacramento has been the honor of my life, and I’m grateful to every voter, volunteer and supporter who stood with us,” she said. “Fighting for the Valley has been, and always will be, my passion.”

Cerros was likely helped by enthusiasm for Randy Villegas — a young Democrat who soundly defeated U.S. Rep. David Valadao, R-Hanford, for California’s 22nd Congressional District. The seat was strongly targeted by Democrats to flip after Valadao agreed to healthcare cuts pushed by the Trump administration. That district overlaps about 20% with Macedo’s, according to election data expert Paul Mitchell.

Cerros, who graduated from UC Davis in 2022, said his experiences as a first-generation college student, a Latino and a son of an agricultural working mother are relatable to his new constituents.

“They want a change,” he said. “They want someone who is accessible, transparent.”

He previously served as the mayor of Lindsay, which has a population of about 12,600. He was the only challenger Macedo faced in the summer primary and won 38.8% of the vote.

“I’m really happy for the community,” said state Sen. Melissa Hurtado, D-Bakersfield, who knows of Cerros from his time as mayor and also when he interned in her office. “Having him there in that seat is going to be so helpful towards the community in more ways than one.”