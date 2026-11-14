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Sacramento County shelter opens 24/7 in response to weekend's stormy weather
By Kat Tran,12 days ago
Sacramento is activating its 24/7 weather respite North A shelter through Monday, Nov. 16., in response to the heavy rainfall expected this weekend.
Participants can gain access to cots, hot meals, bathrooms, power for devices, pet accommodation and case management services at the North A shelter, and must be over 18 years of age.
To check the facility’s space availability, the county advises calling the 2-1-1 service.
The weather respite is in partnership with First Step Communities and Sacramento County’s Department of Homeless Services and Housing.
The department will monitor the weather if extended hours at the warming stations are needed.
North A Winter Weather Respite
Address: 1400 North A Street, Sacramento
Hours: Friday, Nov. 13, 10 a.m. to Monday, Nov. 16, 10 a.m. (24/7)
Website: https://www.saccounty.gov/us/en/articles/2026-articles/weather-respite-activated-due-to-rain.html