Sacramento is activating its 24/7 weather respite North A shelter through Monday, Nov. 16., in response to the heavy rainfall expected this weekend.

Participants can gain access to cots, hot meals, bathrooms, power for devices, pet accommodation and case management services at the North A shelter, and must be over 18 years of age.

To check the facility’s space availability, the county advises calling the 2-1-1 service.

The weather respite is in partnership with First Step Communities and Sacramento County’s Department of Homeless Services and Housing.

The department will monitor the weather if extended hours at the warming stations are needed.

North A Winter Weather Respite

Address: 1400 North A Street, Sacramento

Hours: Friday, Nov. 13, 10 a.m. to Monday, Nov. 16, 10 a.m. (24/7)

Website: https://www.saccounty.gov/us/en/articles/2026-articles/weather-respite-activated-due-to-rain.html