undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Travel
Is the FAA nationwide ground stop affecting you? Tell us about it
By Kiara Adams,11 days ago
On Friday, the Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop at all U.S. airports. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced the outage on X, saying that the Trump administration would provide updates once they become available.
In the meantime, travelers are left at airports waiting for the order to be lifted, without a clear timeline.
We want to hear from you. Have your recent travel plans been impacted by the ground stoppage? Fill out our form below.