People walk past the Sidewalk Juice kiosk in Terminal B at Sacramento International Airport on Wednesday, June 17, 2026. HG BIGGS/hg.biggs@sacbee.com

On Friday, the Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop at all U.S. airports. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced the outage on X, saying that the Trump administration would provide updates once they become available.

In the meantime, travelers are left at airports waiting for the order to be lifted, without a clear timeline.

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