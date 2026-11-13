Cars drive through water on the roadway on Highway 50 on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. CAMILA PEDROSA/cpedrosa@sacbee.com

Heavy rain pounding the Sacramento area began to swamp local roads and triggered a regional flood advisory Friday afternoon with the California Highway Patrol reporting numerous calls of roadway flooding across the region.

The advisory is in place until 5 p.m. The National Weather Service in Sacramento reported urban, roadway, and small stream flooding and forecast in low-lying areas and areas with poor drainage.

“Rain will taper off by 5 p.m., but rain impacts may linger through the evening,” National Weather Service forecasters said in a social media post about 2:20 p.m.

Forecasters anticipated wet, windy weather into Friday evening with more stormy weather ahead Sunday and into the work week. The National Weather Service announced a winter storm warning for the higher elevations until 10 a.m. Saturday, with up to a foot of snow above 6,000 feet, 18 inches at the highest Sierra peaks, and as much as 2 inches of snow down to 5,000 feet.

Flooding was reported in a number of locations in Sacramento, Placer, El Dorado and Yolo counties in little more than an hour’s time after 1 p.m., during the heaviest of the rainfall, according to CHP traffic logs reviewed by The Sacramento Bee.

Where roads flooded

Water covered several lanes of Interstate 80 eastbound at Norwood Avenue and I-80 westbound at Winters Street just after 1:30 p.m., in the Natomas/Northgate area, the CHP logs showed.

Driving was also hazardous in the south Sacramento area where roadway flooding was also reported on southbound Highway 99 just north of 47th Avenue where four lanes were flooded and vehicles struggled to cross.

Lane flooding was also reported at 2:10 p.m. on northbound Highway 99 at U.S. Highway 50, according to the CHP.

In El Dorado County, heavy rain and clogged drainage caused road flooding on Highway 50 east just west of Ponderosa Road near Shingle Springs. Just before 1:30 p.m., flooding was also reported in the 5100 block of Golden Foothill Parkway in El Dorado Hills.

In Yolo County, the Covell Road onramp at Highway 113 was experiencing flooding about 1:50 p.m., according to CHP traffic logs.