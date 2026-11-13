A judge on Friday sentenced a man to 74 years to life in prison for firing a gun at two Sacramento police officers while trying to evade arrest six years ago on an attempted murder warrant out of Yuba County.

Sacramento Superior Court Judge Ernest Sawtelle sentenced Malcolm Xavier Wilcox Sr., 33, in the shooting, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday. Wilcox’s prior first-degree burglary conviction, a strike under California’s “Three Strikes” law, was considered in his sentencing.

Last month, a jury found Wilcox guilty of two counts of attempted murder, two counts of assault on a peace officer with a semiautomatic firearm and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The pursuit that led to the shooting occurred April 11, 2020, when a Sacramento police officer tried to stop Wilcox, who was wanted on an attempted murder warrant from Yuba County. Wilcox sped away, prosecutors said.

Wilcox then slammed on his brakes, got out of his vehicle and fired three shots at the pursuing officer with a loaded semiautomatic handgun, according to the District Attorney’s Office. A second officer arrived as Wilcox opened fire.

Both officers returned fire, striking Wilcox. Prosecutors said he fell to the ground but fired three more shots at the officers before running out of ammunition and surrendering.

Wilcox remained in custody Friday afternoon at the Sacramento County Main Jail.

The attempted murder case in Yuba County remained pending against Wilcox. Jail records showed an arrest warrant issued by Marysville police was still active.

Yuba County Superior Court records showed Wilcox also faced charges of attempted murder, burglary, assault with a firearm, assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury and being a felon in possession of a rifle in connection with an alleged April 10, 2020, incident — one day before the shooting involving Sacramento police.