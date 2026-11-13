Rocklin police asked for the public’s help identifying a man believed to have been near the scenes of two recent fires in the city.

Police described the man as a “person of interest” in the investigations. In a Thursday evening Facebook post, the Rocklin Police Department shared two photos of the man, hoping someone would recognize him.

Police described him as having dark facial hair and wearing a multicolored plaid flannel jacket and a hoodie over dark clothing, along with work boots.

The two fires occurred about 1:30 p.m. Oct. 25 and 6:15 a.m. Nov. 1 near Sierra College Boulevard. Police released no additional details about the fires.

Investigators asked anyone who recognized the man to call the Rocklin Police Department at 916-625-5400 and reference case numbers 26-298-6 or 26-315-5.