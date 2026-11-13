A Sacramento County jury convicted a man of first-degree murder in the shooting death of a man who lived with his estranged wife at a Citrus Heights apartment, prosecutors announced Friday.

Joshua Zell Brisbane, 33, was found guilty of killing Jason Simmons in an execution-style shooting in July 2023. Simmons lived in a rear room of the apartment, where Brisbane no longer resided.

Brisbane faced 50 years to life in state prison when sentenced Jan. 28 by Sacramento Superior Court Judge Kenneth Brody. He remained in custody at the Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center near Elk Grove.

Prosecutors said Brisbane returned to the apartment the day before the shooting, prompting Simmons to text a friend that he feared for his safety. Brisbane was unaware Simmons lived there, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office.

The next day, Brisbane fatally shot Simmons in the head, prosecutors said. Cellphone records and surveillance video placed Brisbane at the apartment. Investigators recovered a bullet fragment near Simmons that was later linked to a gun found in Brisbane’s vehicle.

Investigators also found Brisbane’s DNA on the gun and gunshot residue on his hands, prosecutors said.