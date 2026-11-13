A Yemeni coffee chain, Matari Coffee, has opened a location in Sacramento at 2601 J St. This marks the first California cafe for the franchise. Matari Coffee

A Yemeni coffee franchise has opened its first California location in Sacramento.

Matari Coffee made its debut Monday at 2601 J St. in Sacramento’s Marshall School neighborhood. The cafe serves hot espresso, chai, frappuccino, mojitos, matcha and other iced and hot sweet beverages.

Named after the Bani Matar region in Sana’a, Yemen, the cafe uses beans from the country’s mountains. The owners of Matari Coffee said its drinks are more than “just a beverage.” They called it a legacy.

“Known for its distinct winey acidity and deep chocolate undertones, these beans are still harvested using ancestral methods passed down through generations,” according to the company’s website.

Matari Coffee uses a dry-processed method for its beans in order to “preserve the wild, fruity notes that coffee connoisseurs around the globe hunt for,” the site said of its high-altitude specialty coffee beans. “When you sip a Matari roast, you aren’t just tasting coffee—you are tasting five centuries of Yemeni agricultural pride.”

The business considers its Matari coffee as “Yemen’s Liquid Gold,” a reference to the coffee’s heritage, rarity and lower acidity.

Some of Matari Coffee's drinks include an iced pistachio latte, an iced banana matcha, and a Turkish dark roast. Their showcase beverage might just be the Matari latte, which is a pink drink mixed with green tea, milk, Himalayan pink salt, and topped with rose petals.

Matari Coffee replaces University of Art, a popular independent art supply store that served Sacramento since 1998. The business closed in 2024.

Matari Coffee first opened in 2021 in Michigan. In 2023, the business began expanding, opening its second location in Canada. Two years later, it began opening locations across the United States.

Matari Coffee’s hours are 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday to Friday and 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.