A visitor at Thunder Valley Casino Resort in Lincoln near Sacramento hit a $1.25 million jackpot on a 1-cent “Mega Stampede Grand” slot machine. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A gambler at Thunder Valley Casino Resort in Lincoln, near Sacramento, won a $1.25 million jackpot on a penny slot machine.

The visitor won the prize on a $3.75 bet on a “Mega Stampede Grand” slot machine, the casino said in a news release.

The win came on Friday the 13th, reversing the traditional bad luck of the day, casino officials said.

“Friday the 13th has certainly brought extra excitement to Thunder Valley,” said Dawn Clayton, chief executive officer of Thunder Valley Casino Resort. “$1.25 million is an extraordinary win, and we’re lucky to be part of such an exciting day for our guests. Congratulations!”

Thunder Valley said it has paid out more than 251,000 jackpots over the past year, averaging nearly 700 jackpots per day, or roughly one every two minutes.

Thunder Valley Casino Resort, at 1200 Athens Ave. in Lincoln, has 3,500 slot machines and 89 table games. It is about 35 miles northeast of Sacramento.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.