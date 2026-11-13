The new Naples Beach Club, A Four Seasons Resort, sits on the site of the former Naples Beach Hotel and Golf Club. Photo: Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

Florida's ever-growing hotel scene means that there’s always a new reason to visit the Sunshine State. Dozens of new hotels have popped up around the state in the past couple of years, and more are on the way.

We've pulled together a list of some of the most interesting debuts, including a design-forward new build with a party-ready rooftop in Miami Beach, a revamped midcentury beachfront hotel on St. Pete Beach, and an ultra-luxe spa retreat on Naples' oceanfront. Whichever piques your interest, any of these six newcomers is worth a trip.

Blue Flamingo Resort, Key West

This recent addition to Key West's hotel scene brings the best kind of party vibes - the quirky Key West kind. The hotel's Backyard Pool & Social Club, with two pools lined with cabanas, is the place to be for live music, karaoke nights and weekend DJ sessions, plus drinks from the Rum Row, the tiki-inspired ‘grog shop.' When the music wraps, collapse in one of the hotel's 245 guest rooms, some of which come with ocean views.

Unframed, Miami Beach, Autograph Collection

Stay in this 149-room new build to make the most out of Miami Beach’s Cultural District - the New World Symphony, SoundScape Park and the Jackie Gleason Theater at The Fillmore are all just a few steps away. But it wouldn't be a full Miami experience without a pool scene, and boy does this hotel deliver, with a rooftop pool complete with city and ocean views plus pink-and-white striped loungers. Sharing the space is the just as breezy and colorful Vilebrequin La Plage, which offers a menu of Provençal French cuisine and drinks inspired by the French Riviera.

The Nora Hotel, West Palm Beach

Opened in October 2026, the boutique hotel is the latest from BD Hotels, the same hospitality team behind New York City's most iconic hotel experiences (The Bowery, for one). But The Nora Hotel stays true to its West Palm Beach roots, with a soft, vintage-inspired design scheme with luxe details that pay homage to South Florida's golden era of resorts. Not to miss: the first Sisley-branded spa to open in Florida.

The 220 guest rooms at Naples Beach Club, A Four Seasons Resort, takes design inspiration from coastal cottages around Southwest Florida. Photo: Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

Naples Beach Club, A Four Seasons Resort

Within a year of opening, the beachfront property has already raked in several major awards - to no surprise, given the long list of impressive amenities. The 220-room property in Old Naples has a pristine stretch of white-sand beach on the Gulf plus two pools with stunning ocean views. The 30,000-square-foot Sanctuary Spa is a destination unto itself, with wellness experiences spanning two levels, including a Finnish sauna, ice room, vitality pools and a rooftop lap pool.

The Luce, St. Pete Beach

It might sport a new name, but the midcentury nostalgia is still strong at this revamped property. Formerly the Postcard Inn, the nearly 70-year-old building closed after damage from the 2024 hurricane season and underwent nearly two years of renovations before it reopened as The Luce in June 2026. The retro-inspired hotel, part of Marriott's Tribute Portfolio, now has 200 rooms, the largest pool on St. Pete Beach and a beachfront offering cabanas and butler service.

Ambros Daytona, Daytona Beach Shores

A 1960s-era building has a new life as Daytona Beach Shores' newest boutique hotel, part of Wyndham's Trademark Collection. Choose between guest rooms with a king or two queens, including some with ocean views, kitchenettes and separate living spaces. You'll also have direct access to one of the most famous beaches in the world as well as breakfast, lunch and drinks served poolside at The Counter.

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