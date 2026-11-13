Visitors and vendors on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, pack the Scottish Rite Masonic Center on H Street in East Sacramento for the Makers Mart holiday craft fair. The Sacramento Bee

With the holidays coming up fast, especially with Thanksgiving falling late in the month this year, finding gifts can feel like a chore.

But luckily, the greater Sacramento calendar is full of fun market events. So instead of braving the mall or shopping online, you can enjoy holiday festivities while supporting local vendors and businesses.

Here are holiday markets, bazaars, and fairs happening in Sacramento and beyond this year:

FieldHaven Holiday Faire

Saturday, Nov. 14, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

454 F St., Lincoln

Free entry

Christmas Around the World Food Festival

Saturday, Nov. 14, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Greek Orthodox Church of the Annunciation Hellenic Center

612 Alhambra Blvd., Sacramento

Free entry

Holiday Bazaar

Saturday, Nov. 14, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The I Street Art Studios

1727 I St., Sacramento

Free entry

Fall Craft Fair

Saturday, Nov. 14, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Gibbons Community Center

4701 Gibbons Drive, Carmichael

Free entry

Gift & Ornament Market

Sunday, Nov. 15, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Bliss Marketplace

2529 Mercantile Dr. Suite C, Rancho Cordova

Free entry

Holiday Craft Faire

Thursday, Nov. 19, 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Rancho Cordova City Hall

2729 Prospect Park Dr., Rancho Cordova

Free entry

Fall Vendor & Craft Fair

Saturday, Nov. 21, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Pat O’Brien Community Center

8025 Waterman Rd., Sacramento

Free entry

Holiday arts and crafts in Auburn, Sutter Creek and Folsom showcase hundreds of local artisans, offering handmade gift ideas. Bigstock

Christmas Market

Sunday, Nov. 22, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Trinity Cathedral

2620 Capitol Ave.

Free entry

Effie Yeaw Nature Center Holiday Craft Fair

Saturday, Nov. 28, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Effie Yeaw Nature Center

2850 San Lorenzo Way, Carmichael

Free entry

Crocker Holiday Artisan Market

Friday, Nov. 27, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 28, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 29, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Scottish Rite Center

6151 H St., Sacramento

Friday admission $20, Saturday admission $15, Sunday admission $10

Dickens Street Faire

Sunday, Nov. 29, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Main Street, Old Town Elk Grove

Free entry

SHOP East Sac Holiday Market

Sunday, Nov. 29, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Garden at the Line

6415 Elvas Ave., Sacramento

Free entry

Holiday Show of Hands Craft Fair

Friday, Dec. 4, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 5, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 6, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

St. John the Evangelist Catholic School

5701 Locust Ave., Carmichael

Friday admission $10, Saturday and Sunday admission free

SacGeeks Winter Surprise Holiday Party and Market

Saturday, Dec. 5, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Lucid Winery

1015 R St., Sacramento

Free entry, optional VIP tickets $25

Curiosities at Christmas

Saturday, Dec. 5, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Altar Room

3045 65th St., Suite 6, Sacramento

Free entry

Christkindlmarkt

Saturday, Dec. 5, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 6, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sacramento Turn Verein

3359 J St., Sacramento

$5 entry, children under 15 free

Holly Jolly Gay Ole Holiday Market

Sunday, Dec. 6, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Hey Daisy Studio

3444 24th St., Sacramento

Free entry

Vegan Holiday Market

Sunday, Dec. 6, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Ladybird Tea House

10120 Fair Oaks Blvd, Fair Oaks

Free entry

Holiday Night Market

Wednesday, Dec. 9, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Shangri-La

7960 Winding Way, Fair Oaks

Free entry

Christmas Night Market Sacramento

Saturday, Dec. 12, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Phoenix Loft

221 Lathrop Way, Suite G, Sacramento

Free entry

NorCal Makers Winter Night Market

Saturday, Dec. 12, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Vernon Street Towne Square, Roseville

Free entry

Art Pop Market

Saturday, Dec. 12, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Flower Fist Market

1819 E St., Sacramento

Free entry

B St. Holiday Market

Saturday, Dec. 12, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Sofia

2700 Capitol Ave, Sacramento

Free entry

Sacramento Maker’s Mart

Saturday, Dec. 12, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Scottish Rite Center, Sacramento

6151 H St, Sacramento

Free entry, $5 suggested donation

9th Annual Big Holiday Market

Sunday, Dec. 13, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Old Sugar Mill

35265 Willow Ave, Clarksburg

Free entry

6th Annual Holiday Food & Craft Fair

Saturday, Dec. 19, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sacramento Asian Sports Foundation

9040 High Tech Ct., Elk Grove

Free entry

Wonderfully Wicked Winter Market

Sunday, Dec. 20, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Flower Fist Art Market

1819 E St., Sacramento

Free entry