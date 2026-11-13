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Holiday markets launch in the Sacramento area for the Christmas shopping season
By Anne Ewbank,9 days ago
With the holidays coming up fast, especially with Thanksgiving falling late in the month this year, finding gifts can feel like a chore.
But luckily, the greater Sacramento calendar is full of fun market events. So instead of braving the mall or shopping online, you can enjoy holiday festivities while supporting local vendors and businesses.
Here are holiday markets, bazaars, and fairs happening in Sacramento and beyond this year:
Saturday, Nov. 14, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
454 F St., Lincoln
Free entry
Christmas Around the World Food Festival
Saturday, Nov. 14, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Greek Orthodox Church of the Annunciation Hellenic Center
612 Alhambra Blvd., Sacramento
Free entry
Saturday, Nov. 14, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The I Street Art Studios
1727 I St., Sacramento
Free entry
Saturday, Nov. 14, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Gibbons Community Center
4701 Gibbons Drive, Carmichael
Free entry
Sunday, Nov. 15, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Bliss Marketplace
2529 Mercantile Dr. Suite C, Rancho Cordova
Free entry
Thursday, Nov. 19, 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Rancho Cordova City Hall
2729 Prospect Park Dr., Rancho Cordova
Free entry
Saturday, Nov. 21, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Pat O’Brien Community Center
8025 Waterman Rd., Sacramento
Free entry
Sunday, Nov. 22, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Trinity Cathedral
2620 Capitol Ave.
Free entry
Effie Yeaw Nature Center Holiday Craft Fair
Saturday, Nov. 28, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Effie Yeaw Nature Center
2850 San Lorenzo Way, Carmichael
Free entry
Crocker Holiday Artisan Market
Friday, Nov. 27, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 28, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 29, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Scottish Rite Center
6151 H St., Sacramento
Friday admission $20, Saturday admission $15, Sunday admission $10
Sunday, Nov. 29, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Main Street, Old Town Elk Grove
Free entry
Sunday, Nov. 29, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Garden at the Line
6415 Elvas Ave., Sacramento
Free entry
Holiday Show of Hands Craft Fair
Friday, Dec. 4, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 5, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 6, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
St. John the Evangelist Catholic School
5701 Locust Ave., Carmichael
Friday admission $10, Saturday and Sunday admission free
SacGeeks Winter Surprise Holiday Party and Market
Saturday, Dec. 5, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Lucid Winery
1015 R St., Sacramento
Free entry, optional VIP tickets $25
Saturday, Dec. 5, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The Altar Room
3045 65th St., Suite 6, Sacramento
Free entry
Saturday, Dec. 5, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 6, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sacramento Turn Verein
3359 J St., Sacramento
$5 entry, children under 15 free
Holly Jolly Gay Ole Holiday Market
Sunday, Dec. 6, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Hey Daisy Studio
3444 24th St., Sacramento
Free entry
Sunday, Dec. 6, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Ladybird Tea House
10120 Fair Oaks Blvd, Fair Oaks
Free entry
Wednesday, Dec. 9, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Shangri-La
7960 Winding Way, Fair Oaks
Free entry
Christmas Night Market Sacramento
Saturday, Dec. 12, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The Phoenix Loft
221 Lathrop Way, Suite G, Sacramento
Free entry
NorCal Makers Winter Night Market
Saturday, Dec. 12, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Vernon Street Towne Square, Roseville
Free entry
Saturday, Dec. 12, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Flower Fist Market
1819 E St., Sacramento
Free entry
Saturday, Dec. 12, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Sofia
2700 Capitol Ave, Sacramento
Free entry
Saturday, Dec. 12, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Scottish Rite Center, Sacramento
6151 H St, Sacramento
Free entry, $5 suggested donation
Sunday, Dec. 13, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Old Sugar Mill
35265 Willow Ave, Clarksburg
Free entry
6th Annual Holiday Food & Craft Fair
Saturday, Dec. 19, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Sacramento Asian Sports Foundation
9040 High Tech Ct., Elk Grove
Free entry
Wonderfully Wicked Winter Market
Sunday, Dec. 20, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Flower Fist Art Market
1819 E St., Sacramento
Free entry