Sacramento County’s emergency alert system alerts residents to warnings about flooding, evacuations and other emergencies. Delmaine Donson/Getty Images

If you live or work in Sacramento County or commute into the county for work, you can get time-sensitive notifications about severe weather, flooding, road closures, evacuations and emergencies.

Flooding can happen slowly or quickly, and flash floods can come without warning, according to Ready.gov.

How do I sign up for emergency alerts?

Sacramento County residents can sign up for emergency alerts under the county’s Sacramento Alert program. The Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services partners with Yolo and Placer County emergency agencies to manage the emergency alert system.

Sacramento Alert in partnership with Smart911 serves as a reverse 9-1-1 system that you can sign up for through a self-serve portal.

Here’s what the registration involves:

Register by filling out a profile

Include your name, address and phone number

You can also enter information on emergency contacts and other details, which you can also opt out of

Alert information can be delivered by automated phone calls, text, email and TTY devices.

The county’s Sacramento Ready page also provides tips on preparing an emergency kit, finding an evacuation zone and planning for power outages.

I don’t live in Sacramento County, who do I sign up with?

Each county has its own citizen alert online portal similar to Sacramento County’s where you can register for emergency alerts.

What are some other resources for emergencies?

You can follow updates from Sacramento’s Department of Water Resources at StormReady.org, and the National Weather Service Sacramento office at weather.gov/sto/.

Sacramento County’s alert system also provides rainfall and stream levels.