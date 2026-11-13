A federal grand jury indicted a suspected Lodi methamphetamine supplier Thursday on four counts of distributing the drug in San Joaquin County, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Friday.

Federal prosecutors allege that Abel Vargas Barrera, 52, of Lodi, sold 15 pounds of methamphetamine to a confidential source during four transactions in January, February, March and July.

Barrera faces a minimum of 10 years and up to life in federal prison, along with a fine of up to $10 million, if convicted. Prosecutors allege that Barrera used a cellphone to coordinate drug deals, arrange meeting locations in the Lodi area and retrieve methamphetamine from a rural stash house before completing the transactions.

The Drug Enforcement Administration led the investigation, with assistance from a California Department of Justice special operations unit and the Elk Grove Police Department.